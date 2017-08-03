Democratic Rep. Schiff gets a boost from the president, what?

To the editor: We couldn’t be more proud of nor grateful for our congressman’s integrity, intelligence, dedication, skill and patriotic respect for the rule of law. (“Trump is political solid gold for Schiff,” July 28)

Coming from this president, the use of terms like “sleazy,” directed at experienced, hardworking, elected representatives carrying out their sworn duty to uphold the Constitution, investigate wrongdoing and promote justice for all, is nothing new.

Rep. Adam Schiff’s levelheadedness is remarkable, given the milieu in Washington these days.

Joanne Hedge, Glendale

To the editor: President Trump tweeting that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) is “sleazy” is wrong on so many levels.

I am old enough to remember when Richard Nixon told reporters, “People have got to know if their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”

After candidate Trump admitted fondling women's private parts, I urged him to say, “People have a right to know if their potential president is a sleaze. Well, I’m not a sleaze.”

Nixon turned out to be a crook. You can draw your own conclusion about the tweeter-in-charge.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach

To the editor: Schiff “has been a prominent voice in investigating potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign,” you wrote in your paper.

So what, actually, is he going to do for California, for the nation, for heaven's sake?

Virginia Prcic, Westlake Village

