UC Irvine admissions: Too many offers, too few spots?

To the editor: The admissions process at UC Irvine is similar to booking a seat on an airline. Airlines overbook flights to achieve maximum occupancy. (“UCI under fire for rescinded admission offers,” July 28)

At UC Irvine, a greater number of applicants are granted initial admission than the size of the freshman class.

Now, admission officials are going through a stringent process checking requirements for any possible errors to rescind students.

The halls of education are just as unfriendly as the skies.

Wayne Muramatsu, Cerritos

..

To the editor: The Times has become a crying rag for unfortunate people not getting their way.

This is an article based on someone’s unfortunate situation.

Many of those rescinded admissions offers were for poor grades in senior year, others for transcript issues.

If the university rules are not followed, the application is rejected. If the application is rejected unfairly, there is an appellate process.

Is this rocket science?

John Lundberg, Palos Verdes Estates

