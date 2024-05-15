Photos: Authorities move in to clear Pro-Palestinian protesters from UC Irvine

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Scores of police officers converged on UC Irvine on Wednesday as a pro-Palestinian demonstration escalated, with protesters occupying and barricading the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall, which is near their encampment.
The escalation of the protest began about 2:30 p.m., according to a university spokesperson. School officials have sent out two alerts telling students to shelter in place. UCI said “a group of several hundred protesters” entered the building.
A UCI professor is arrested during a demonstration at UCI.
A weeks-long pro-Palestine protest at UC Irvine demanding the university divest from Israel over the Hamas war took a tense turn on May 15.
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator confront law enforcement at UCI.
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator flashes a piece sign as a weeks-long pro-Palestine protest at UC Irvine.
Orange County Sheriff’s deputies form a containment line at UCI on May 15, 2024.
Law enforcement from multiple agencies keep an eye on protesters at UCI.
People flee the area after a weeks-long pro-Palestine protest at UC Irvine.
A protester is arrested at UC Irvine as police break up the encampment.
Pro-Palestinian protesters link arms to form a blockade.
