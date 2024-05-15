Advertisement
California

Photos: Authorities move in to clear Pro-Palestinian protesters from UC Irvine

A pro-Palestinian protester stands in front of a line of law enforcement officers from multiple
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. Schaben
 and Robert Gauthier
Scores of police officers converged on UC Irvine on Wednesday as a pro-Palestinian demonstration escalated, with protesters occupying and barricading the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall, which is near their encampment.

The escalation of the protest began about 2:30 p.m., according to a university spokesperson. School officials have sent out two alerts telling students to shelter in place. UCI said “a group of several hundred protesters” entered the building.

A UCI professor is arrested during a demonstration at UCI
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A UCI professor is arrested during a demonstration at UCI.

A weeks-long pro-Palestine protest at UC Irvine.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A weeks-long pro-Palestine protest at UC Irvine demanding the university divest from Israel over the Hamas war took a tense turn on May 15.

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator confront law enforcement at UCI.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator confront law enforcement at UCI.

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator flashes a piece sign as a weeks-long pro-Palestine protest at UC Irvine.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator flashes a piece sign as a weeks-long pro-Palestine protest at UC Irvine.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies form a containment line at UCI on May 15, 2024.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies form a containment line at UCI on May 15, 2024.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies keep an eye on protestors at UCI on May 15, 202
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Law enforcement from multiple agencies keep an eye on protesters at UCI.

People flee the area after a weeks-long pro-Palestine protest at UC Irvine demanding
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

People flee the area after a weeks-long pro-Palestine protest at UC Irvine.

A protester is arrested at UC Irvine as police break up the encampment.
(Robert Gauthier/Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Ti)
A protester is arrested at UC Irvine as police break up the encampment.

Pro-Palestinian protesters link arms to form a blockade to the Physical Sciences\
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

California
Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 34 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

More From the Los Angeles Times

