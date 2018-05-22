USC alumni and staff say the latest scandal demands a change in university leadership

To the editor: My house was destroyed in the Thomas fire last December. I lost my undergraduate and medical diplomas from USC and I would like to replace both. However, I will not go through the process until the Board of Trustees removes university President C.L. Max Nikias and replaces him. ("Scandal after scandal focuses scrutiny on USC leadership, culture," May 20)
I do not want Nikias' name on my reissued certificates. I cannot be the only alumnus who has lost complete confidence in this president's ability to manage the university and protect the students and staff in his care.
Nikias should take full responsibility for allowing Dr. George Tyndall, the campus gynecologist who was allowed to practice for many years despite complaints alleging inappropriate behavior with his patients, to work at my alma mater and then resign.
Please, USC trustees, listen to your consciences. Or, if you have children or friends who are students or staff at USC, listen to them.
Dr. Sylvana Guidotti, Oxnard
..
To the editor: We have given up expecting institutions like USC to "do the right thing" for students on purely moral grounds — apparently honor is no longer a powerful motivator.
Money talks, so protecting Tyndall by having him go on paid leave before resigning and taking a payout may have seemed like the fiscally sound thing to do since it would protect the school's ability to fund-raise.
Perhaps USC's administrators should consider that many of those young women who were Tyndall's patients are in the real world now. With degrees from USC, they will likely have significant incomes, but they will not be as likely to respond positively to donation requests from their tarnished alma mater.
We will not be attending the 50th reunion of USC's Class of 1968.
Peter Odencrans and Diane Mitchell, Hemet
..
To the editor: In the wake of the public revelation that USC's president was at the helm while another great injustice took place, many have called for his resignation.
That is premature. One is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.
The university's duty is clear: First, we should thoroughly, fairly and impartially investigate our president. Then we should remove him.
Dr. Jeff Victoroff, Los Angeles
The writer is an associate professor at USC's Keck School of Medicine.
..
To the editor: Nikias has said USC students deserve better. They also deserve a tuition refund from the university.
Bernadine Bednarz, Los Angeles
