Live analysis of California primary results

Mark Z. Barabak
Wow. Over at the Cook Report, David Wasserman, who has a darned good track record on these things, is already saying no Demo shutout in the
I actually should give a shout-out to Mark on that one, too. It's tiny San Benito County, nestled in the area to the south of Gilroy and east of Salinas. It has a remarkable record of being right on races -- having numbers that mirror statewide totals. (Confession: I wrote about it before coming to The Times, but Mr. Barabak wrote the definitive LAT version in 2006.)
Sarah D Wire
You wrote recently about a county that tends to predict statewide results, John. I'd be interested in hearing more about that.
Mark Z. Barabak
Cheers!
John Myers
One county that's going to call it an early night: Napa, which is almost 99% reported. Two reasons for that. First, it's a small county. Second, it's all mail ballots this year, one of 5 counties enacting the new vote center/mail ballot law that can be used across California in 2020. So, more time for a good glass of cabernet in Wine Country.
Christina Bellantoni
(A notoriously slow counter, and also the largest in the state.)
Christina Bellantoni
Overheard in the newsroom: "And as is typical, zero results showing for L.A. County."
Mark Z. Barabak
In point of fact, nothing is a greater determinant--not age, gender, sexual orientation, what have you--than whether someone leans D or R. And that goes for "independents" or "I-vote-for-the-man/woman-voters" 'who claim to be nonpartisan
John Myers
Some cold water on our hot takes of election returns: There's only data so far from as few as 4 counties.
Mark Z. Barabak
Which shows the power of partisanship. It's fashionable to dismiss parties these days, but a lot of people will vote for anyone so long as they have the D or R next to their name.
Sarah D Wire
and the personal wealth to self fund if she wants
Sarah D Wire
Sarah D Wire
Bradley is the CFO of a small health care company. He's never run for office and he hasn't even raised $5,000 for his race
Sarah D Wire
He led in some polls too, which even caught him by surprise
John Myers
Among other parts of his bio... which we'll leave for another live chat! But back to the Senate race, the early numbers show second place leaning toward a Republican, James Bradley, who had no backing from the state
Mark Z. Barabak
A progressive before progressive was cool!
John Myers
Hiram Johnson, the champion of bringing California the initiative, recall and referendum!
Sarah D Wire
She'll also be among the oldest people to ever serve in the U.S. Senate
Mark Z. Barabak
Fun fact: If Feinstein wins and stays in office through 2022, she will become the longest-serving U.S. senator in California history, surpassing the 28 years Hiram Johnson served starting in 1917.
John Myers
In other early election returns... take a look at how one ballot proposition, Prop. 70, is losing in (very!) early numbers. All five measures were placed on the ballot by the Legislature, and few are controversial. But Prop. 70 could allow Republicans in the Legislature a key voice in the spending of cap-and-trade cash. Yes, I wrote about how
Christina Bellantoni
Christina Bellantoni
With just a smidgen of precincts reporting, Feinstein now has more than double the results of her two closest competitors
Sarah D Wire
If her challenger is close on her heels it will be a long summer
Sarah D Wire
I'll be watching how big her margin is tonight
Mark Z. Barabak
In other news, sun expected to rise tmrw in East, set in West...
Christina Bellantoni
Not a surprise
Christina Bellantoni
The AP has just called the race for Feinstein.
Mark Z. Barabak
I would think so, to the extent it boosts overall GOP turnout and gives those folks a reason to come out in November who might not otherwise.
Sarah D Wire
Does the gas tax repeal benefit Republicans across the state?
John Myers
Got it.
Mark Z. Barabak
Indeed, Mr Myers. But I'm thinking in terms of result vs post-election impact. No question 187 dramatically recast California politics. But Pete Wilson was well on his way to winning even without 187.
Christine Mai-Duc
I've heard from a couple strategists that they believe the 29th Senate District recall race may be leading to higher GOP turnout there, which could make the top-two situation in the 39th Congressional District (which overlaps with Newman's turf) even more dangerous for Democrats.
Mark Z. Barabak
There have been plenty of party efforts to goose turnout one way or the other. But none dispositive the way the '82 measure was.
John Myers
Prop 187, of course, had a lingering effect, Mr. Barabak...
Mark Z. Barabak
Ballot measures can be pretty important. But the only one I can remember making a difference is all the way back in 1982, when a gun-control measure drove conservative turnout and helped George Deukmejian squeak past
Sarah D Wire
John Myers with the puns
John Myers
The gas tax repeal effort is going to get its first -- wait for it -- road test in the 29th state Senate district tonight, where freshman Democratic Sen. Josh Newman faces a recall over his vote on the gas tax in Sacramento.
Mark Z. Barabak
For the record, Republicans haven't elected a governor in more than two decades (excepting one Arnold Schwarzenegger, running in an extraordinary 2003 recall election.) That's not likely to change come November, regardless of who makes the top two. Hence the gas-tax thing.
Christine Mai-Duc
Jumping on Mark's point about the state gas tax - it has been shown to be pretty unpopular statewide, and Republican members of Congress have contributed a good deal of money to the effort to qualify a repeal measure for November. Rep.
Sarah D Wire
I was expecting Feinstein to be called as the Senate winner in minutes
Christina Bellantoni
I’d just like to point out that it’s 8:18 and we still have no AP calls for the statewide offices. I had expected at least one by now.
Mark Z. Barabak
Excitement feeds on itself. Same with apathy.
Mark Z. Barabak
Their hope is to gin up turnout through a measure to repeal the new state gas tax. But there's nothing like a top-of-the-ticket race to gin up enthusiasm. Or at least get people to pay SOME attention.
Mark Z. Barabak
I think they have a problem, Houston
Sarah D Wire
What do you think it means for turnout if a Republican doesn't make it through in the governor's race or the senate race?
Mark Z. Barabak
Woof!
Sarah D Wire
Especially in a state where so few people are registered Republicans, it has been fascinating to watch the party not unite around a single candidate this cycle in these big races.
Mark Z. Barabak
Didn't want to leave folks hanging...
Mark Z. Barabak
“If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”
Mark Z. Barabak
What is it Harry Truman said about loyalty and dogs?
Mark Z. Barabak
Funny business, politics.
Sarah D Wire
Allen has been frustrated by it. His supporters blocked Cox from getting the state party endorsement too
Mark Z. Barabak
And that endorsement had to be a kick in the pants for Travis Alen. He's been running as
Sarah D Wire
The interesting thing was the state party didn't manage to rally around Cox the same way
Mark Z. Barabak
Why does it matter? Because if you're a Republican voter in California and have no one you like running for Senate and no one you like running for governor, what's the incentive to turn out? You stay home, you hurt your down-ballot Republicans, including those running for the House. That's why, as Sarah mentioned, President Trump backed John Cox
Sarah D Wire
President Trump endorsed Republican John Cox and he suddenly started doing well in the polls
Mark Z. Barabak
So what we're watching for in the governors race is whether Republicans are shut out or manage to shoehorn a candidate onto the November ballot.
Mark Z. Barabak
*not a prediction
Sarah D Wire
What are you watching there?
Mark Z. Barabak
It seems likely Republicans are going to blocked out of the US Senate contest*
Mark Z. Barabak
Since we've focused all this time on the congressional races, let's take a moment to talk about the gubernatorial contest, shall we, since the two are linked. This is the perfect segue since, again, the top-two comes into play.
Sarah D Wire
I imagine we'll know the winner in a lot of these races tonight, but it will come down to who gets the second spot come November
Sarah D Wire
I'll be impressed if it is only a few
Mark Z. Barabak
I'm with you on getting some definitive results. But you know there will be one or two squeakers that will take awhile.
Mark Z. Barabak
Some fun California facts: We have 40 million residents. That's more than Canada! On a map, we stretch from Maine to South Carolina. Twenty-three media markets. Like I said, we're big!
Sarah D Wire
I'm really hoping it wont take that long, of course
Sarah D Wire
And election officials have three weeks to count the results
Mark Z. Barabak
Also, will be awhile before all the ballots arrive. If you postmarked your ballot today it has until the close of business Friday to be counted.
Mark Z. Barabak
Well, we're a really, really big state. Even if we have a pretty meager turnout, which a lot of forecasters expect, we'll still have more ballots to count than 48 states tabulated in the 2016 presidential election.
Sarah D Wire
Can you enlighten us on why it will take so long?
Mark Z. Barabak
Woot! Let the tabulations begin. (Pauses. Drums fingers on table for the next two weeks...)
Sarah D Wire
Speaking of which, the polls officially closed in California three minutes ago!
Sarah D Wire
Even though none of the results are in yet
Sarah D Wire
That's why if you check our results page right now there are a dozen races called. There is only the incumbent or they only have one challenger
Mark Z. Barabak
Grrrrrr
Sarah D Wire
And also probably grumble
Mark Z. Barabak
So call it a jungle primary if you like. But if you do, Sarah will scowl at you!
Mark Z. Barabak
Nope. in a true jungle primary, if a candidate wins 50% of the vote plus 1, they're the winner. Done. But under the top two the two leading finishers advance to November, regardless of their percentages
Sarah D Wire
It is not
Sarah D Wire
Whew, I thought you were going to call what we have in California a Jungle Primary
Mark Z. Barabak
The idea is everyone's in there thrashing it out together, through all the vines and tangle. But there are differences between a "jungle primary" and the top-two.
Mark Z. Barabak
Lot of talk about California's "Jungle Primary."
Mark Z. Barabak
While we're waiting for polls to close in just a couple of moments, let's do another bit of housekeeping...
Mark Z. Barabak
Yep. Talk that maybe the GOP will shut out of that race, which puts one on the board for Ds and means they only need another 22 seats for Big Casino.
Sarah D Wire
There's some speculation that Republicans could be in trouble in the 49th District, the San Diego and Orange County district Darrell Issa is vacating
Mark Z. Barabak
Applies to both parties.
Mark Z. Barabak
Better paranoid than flat-footed. Or something like that.
Sarah D Wire
Will be interesting to watch how close these margins actually are
Sarah D Wire
And talk of the perilous top two has nominated national coverage in the past few weeks
Mark Z. Barabak
But ya never know...
Mark Z. Barabak
That's because they're Democrats! They always freak out!
Sarah D Wire
Seriously though, Democrats are worried
Mark Z. Barabak
Pencil it out and that 1 in 459 contests under top-two amounts to .002% of elections we've held since 2012. We'll see tonight if that percentage goes up or not and we offer no predictions. As 2016 showed, just because something seems extraordinarily improbable, it doesn't mean it can't or won't happen!
Mark Z. Barabak
Mark Z. Barabak
The "lockout" happened in 2012 when then-Redlands Mayor Pete Aguilar finished third, 2.2% behind a Republican in the race for then-Rep. Gary Miller's Inland Empire seat
Mark Z. Barabak
We've have 459 legislative + congressional contests since it took effect in 2012. There has been precisely one instance in which a party was shut out of a race it could/should have won. (Assuming, cuz ya never know)
Mark Z. Barabak
So what's happened in the past under the top-two, you ask? (You didn't ask? Well here goes anyway...)
Mark Z. Barabak
Indeed. It should be said--so i'll go ahead--the race for control of the House won't be decided tonight in Fullerton or Vista or Newport Beach. There are scores of competitive House races around the country: seven in New York and New Jersey, five in Pennsylvania alone. But, as Sarah and Christine suggest, it'll be harder for Demos if you were to take three seats right off the table here in California.
Christine Mai-Duc
Mark smartly pointed out earlier today that Democrats could still make up for getting locked out of 1 or 2 races here by looking elsewhere on their 104-district map nationwide. But it certainly makes it harder for them to take back the House this fall.
Sarah D Wire
Especially because the two seats Democrats want to win in the Central Valley are going to be really difficult in the general election. So, if the field narrows now in California, it's just going to get more difficult.
Mark Z. Barabak
Why are national Ds and Rs so involved? Because California will be really important in the race for control of the House. Demos need to pick up 23 seats nationwide and they have their eyes on seven districts in California that Republicans won but Hillary Clinton carried in 2016. Hence their freakout over the prospect of being locked out of three of those contests.
Sarah D Wire
Sen. Dianne Feinstein actually touched on that last week, saying that the top two was supposed to produce more moderate candidates, "but up to this point, it’s proven not to be the case."
Christine Mai-Duc
Yes, the three races they remain most concerned about are in Orange County: the open seats in the 39th and 49th Districts (
Mark Z. Barabak
And like Christine said, it's resulted in all sorts of complications and three-dimensional-chess playing by the national parties.
Christine Mai-Duc
Thank you for attempting to keep our chat jargon-free, Sarah!
Sarah D Wire
Psst DCCC= House Democrats' campaign arm
Mark Z. Barabak
Why do we have the top-two? Because voters were fed up with dysfunction in Sacramento so they passed the top-two, figuring it would weed out candidates on the fringes and force candidates to run more to the middle. The two major parties opposed it when it went on the ballot, but voters passed it anyway. The parties are still opposed, but voters seem pretty happy with it.
Christine Mai-Duc
So in the congressional races I'm watching, Democrats have been very concerned that the two candidates making it through in some of these important races may both be Republicans. That's prompted millions of dollars in spending from Democratic groups like the DCCC.
John Myers
My favorite topic
Mark Z. Barabak
Breathe. (Sorry)
Mark Z. Barabak
For those just tuning in, who don't eat and breath politics, might be worth a quick second explaining what we mean by the top-two business. The way elections have worked in California since 2012 is the top two finishers, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the November general election. Lot of potential ramifications we can get into later, if folks so choose.
Christina Bellantoni
That's interesting about the Senate race, Sarah. I talked to a Republican voter in Huntington Beach this morning, who said she thinks Sen. Dianne Feinstein is alright, and she didn't know any of the GOP candidates on the ballot.
Christine Mai-Duc
Yeah, it's interesting (and all anecdotal, obviously), but two precincts in my neighborhood (pretty liberal northeast LA) had had just a few dozen voters that morning combined, whereas a voter from Palos Verdes Estates emailed in to say their polling place had a full parking lot and steady streams of voters around 8 a.m.
Sarah D Wire
And none of the voters I talked to said they planned to back a Republican for Senate, which is contrary to some of the late polls.
Christina Bellantoni
It sure doesn't seem like it from the anecdotes I heard here in Los Angeles today. The polls were sleepy.
Christine Mai-Duc
Well, Mark pretty much took all of my answers, but I'll also be looking out for how strong vote totals are for GOP House incumbents who have to defend their seats in the fall
John Myers
And I’ll take a crack at a second thing to watch: How strong was voter turnout overall? Non-presidential primaries are the elections that Californians routinely skip. Did this one break the cycle?
John Myers
I’ll bite. My big question is what Republicans do in the U.S. Senate race. Kind of to the point Christina raised, but a slightly different twist. The California Republican Party did nothing to endorse one of the activists who ran, and so GOP voters had no clue who might be the preferred pick. With that in mind, where did the votes fall?
Mark Z. Barabak
Also, are there any warning signs--eg higher-than-expected Democratic totals or a depressed GOP turnout, that might suggest some not-perceived-to-be-all-that-vulnerable Republicans candidates are in more trouble than we might think.
Mark Z. Barabak
I have nothing terribly original here: Who's the top two in the governors race, and are Democrats shut out of any of those House races they're targeting in SoCal?
Mark Z. Barabak
Ha ha! Kidding, Dodger fans!
Mark Z. Barabak
Whoa, wait a minute. Am I in the wrong chat group? I thought we were talking about Madison Bumgarner's return to the mound for the SF Giants!
Christina Bellantoni
I love surprises, so that's what I'm keeping an eye out for. Were polls wrong in the gubernatorial contest? Could a dark horse Republican candidate come in second in the U.S. Senate race? Will a sitting member of Congress come in third?
Christina Bellantoni
So, what is everyone looking out for tonight? I'll start.
Christina Bellantoni
