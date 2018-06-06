Live analysis of California primary results

Hello everyone! I'm Christina Bellantoni, the assistant managing editor for politics at the Los Angeles Times. We're all super excited about California's primary election. Polls close tonight at 8 p.m., and we'll be chatting with readers here throughout the evening with our observations of what we're seeing and what that might portend for the November election.

I'll be joined this evening by Sacramento bureau chief John Myers and national political writer Mark Z. Barabak, bylines that will be familiar to Times readers.

We'll also hear from reporters Christine Mai-Duc and Sarah Wire, who are covering the races for U.S. House and U.S. Senate.