Live analysis and video: Trump's first State of the Union address

Trump's now talking about his opposition to the "terrible" Iran nuclear deal. As usual, he didn't say what was terrible about it. Nor has he elaborated much at all about how what he calls terrible trade deals are terrible. In part that may be because he doesn't know the details, or has different views on them depending on the day. Neither is a good look for a president, however. And now, in an election year. Trump is getting more pressure from Trump-state Republicans to go easy on items like NAFTA because their impacts have been beneficial and do not conform to the simplistic opposition the president has laid out.