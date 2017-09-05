BREAKING NEWS
Trump moves to phase out DACA program
Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.

In the meantime, the administration will renew two-year work permits as they expire but will stop accepting new applications.



Trump asks Congress to resolve fate of Dreamers, moves to phase out protections

Brian Bennett
President Trump speaks at the White House on Aug. 2 about legislation that would limit legal immigration. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
Young people currently shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the DACA program will begin losing their protection in March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced Tuesday.

In the meantime, the administration will continue to renew two-year work permits as they expire but will stop accepting new applications for the program.

The program known as DACA is being rescinded.

Atty. Gen. Jeff Session
Trump's DACA decision hits home for some members of Congress

Sarah D. Wire
Serafina Ha, left, of Chicago and Sharon Stanley-Rea, director of the Disciples of Christ Refugee and Immigration Ministries, lead chants during a rally in favor of immigration reform, Aug. 30, 2017. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
After President Obama created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2012, a cousin approached Nanette Barragán and asked her if it was safe to apply.

Barragán remembers telling the young woman, “When the government tells you that your information is not going to be used against you, you take the government at their word.”

Her answer to that relative five years ago weighs heavily on the freshman congresswoman today as the nation awaits President Trump’s decision on whether he’ll allow the program to continue.

Before the message was: If you are good, if you are under the radar, you are paying your taxes … if you are a good person, they are not going to come after you. Who would have imagined that you would have Donald Trump be the president.

Congresswoman Nanette Barragán

For a handful of this state’s members of Congress, there is an added personal connection to the flood of terrified calls and emails from constituents worried about what’s to come. 

Dozens of tech leaders call on Trump to keep DACA

Samantha Masunaga
Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, was one of dozens of tech leaders who signed an open letter encouraging President Trump to continue DACA. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images)
Dozens of tech industry leaders have signed a letter expressing concern about reports that President Trump is considering ending a program that protected from deportation more than 750,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The open letter, released Thursday by tech industry advocacy group FWD.us, includes heavyweights such as Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos, Google Inc.’s Sundar Pichai and Snap Inc.’s Evan Spiegel among its signatories.

What is DACA?

Read the letter 10 states sent to Atty. Gen. Sessions in support of ending DACA

Here's what Trump has previously said about DACA

Ending DACA is just one piece of the Trump administration’s broad assault on immigrant families and communities. ...

 

What these wrongheaded and inhumane measures have in common is profound ignorance of the on-the-ground realities of immigration and labor markets in 21st century America, together with eagerness to toss red meat to the nativists in Trump’s base. It’s up to Congress to restore some measure of sanity and constructive purpose to immigration policymaking.

Wayne Cornelius, director emeritus, Mexican Migration Field Research Program, UC San Diego

Editorial: Trump ending DACA would shatter the dreams of hundreds of thousands of people who could do us much good

The Times Editorial Board

Yes, illegal immigration is a problem; yes, the United States has the right to control who comes in and out of the country; yes, there are people in the U.S. who ought to be deported. But telling people who were raised here and educated here (thanks to decisions made by their elders) and whose dreams are rooted here that that they are no longer welcome — well, that would be an inhumane act. 

The Times Editorial Board

