Trump asks Congress to resolve fate of Dreamers, moves to phase out protections
|Brian Bennett
Young people currently shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the DACA program will begin losing their protection in March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced Tuesday.
In the meantime, the administration will continue to renew two-year work permits as they expire but will stop accepting new applications for the program.
Watch live: DACA protesters gather in front of the White House
Trump's DACA decision hits home for some members of Congress
|Sarah D. Wire
After President Obama created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2012, a cousin approached Nanette Barragán and asked her if it was safe to apply.
Barragán remembers telling the young woman, “When the government tells you that your information is not going to be used against you, you take the government at their word.”
Her answer to that relative five years ago weighs heavily on the freshman congresswoman today as the nation awaits President Trump’s decision on whether he’ll allow the program to continue.
Before the message was: If you are good, if you are under the radar, you are paying your taxes … if you are a good person, they are not going to come after you. Who would have imagined that you would have Donald Trump be the president.
For a handful of this state’s members of Congress, there is an added personal connection to the flood of terrified calls and emails from constituents worried about what’s to come.
Dozens of tech leaders call on Trump to keep DACA
|Samantha Masunaga
Dozens of tech industry leaders have signed a letter expressing concern about reports that President Trump is considering ending a program that protected from deportation more than 750,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
The open letter, released Thursday by tech industry advocacy group FWD.us, includes heavyweights such as Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos, Google Inc.’s Sundar Pichai and Snap Inc.’s Evan Spiegel among its signatories.
An interview with a DACA recipient
|Cindy Carcamo
Instead of clear policy, thousands of DACA recipients have faced mixed messages, contradictory leaks and a lack of clarity about their future. Here's one, Melody Klingenfuss, who earned a master’s degree from USC and is now an immigrant and youth organizer with Coalition for Human Immigrant Rights Los Angeles. She spoke to The Times in July.
Here's what Trump has previously said about DACA
Ending DACA is just one piece of the Trump administration’s broad assault on immigrant families and communities. ...
What these wrongheaded and inhumane measures have in common is profound ignorance of the on-the-ground realities of immigration and labor markets in 21st century America, together with eagerness to toss red meat to the nativists in Trump’s base. It’s up to Congress to restore some measure of sanity and constructive purpose to immigration policymaking.
Editorial: Trump ending DACA would shatter the dreams of hundreds of thousands of people who could do us much good
|The Times Editorial Board
Yes, illegal immigration is a problem; yes, the United States has the right to control who comes in and out of the country; yes, there are people in the U.S. who ought to be deported. But telling people who were raised here and educated here (thanks to decisions made by their elders) and whose dreams are rooted here that that they are no longer welcome — well, that would be an inhumane act.