California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra to announce a lawsuit against Trump's DACA decision

California will wade into the legal battle Tuesday over President Trump's decision to scrap the nation's five-year old program protecting young immigrants without legal residency.

Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra will announce a lawsuit against the Trump administration over last week's rescinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. The action is scheduled to be announced at a late morning event in Sacramento, and a news release from the attorney general's office said that he will appear at the event with several DACA recipients from California.

The decision comes five days after a coalition of 15 states announced joint legal action against the president's decision to cancel the program next March. Becerra made it clear a week ago that he intended to challenge the action in court, a decision supported by Gov. Jerry Brown's administration. He was one of 20 state attorneys general who wrote to Trump in July urging the program be kept in place.

The lawsuit will be the second filed by California officials. Last week, the University of California took legal action against the DACA decision on grounds that it would violate the due process rights of thousands of immigrant students on "nothing more than an unreasoned executive whim."

California is estimated to be home to more than one in every four DACA program recipients. On Sunday, protesters denounced Trump's decision during an event at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles.