Trump asks Congress to resolve fate of Dreamers, moves to phase out protections

Young people currently shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the DACA program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced Tuesday.

In the meantime, the administration will continue to renew two-year work permits as they expire but will stop accepting new applications for the program.

The decision allows President Trump to say that he is fulfilling a campaign pledge to end the DACA program, which President Obama established in 2012, while also attempting to shift responsibility to Congress for the impact on the nearly 800,000 people currently covered by the program.

Trump emphasized that effort in an early-morning message on Twitter.

Under the administration’s plan, several thousand people a week would begin losing their legal right to work in the U.S. as of March 6. But because current permits will be renewed until then, the program would not be fully phased out until March 2020.

DACA, formally Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, shields people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, the so-called Dreamers — a politically attractive group for whom Trump has often expressed sympathy.

Tossing the issue to Congress could create a serious split among Republican lawmakers. Many Republican leaders, including Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) have said they favor a measure to give permanent legal status to the Dreamers. But many rank-and-file Republicans oppose the idea.

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, who announced the administration’s action, said that Obama’s action in creating the program went beyond his legal authority. The administration would be unable to defend the current program from a lawsuit that several Republican attorneys general have threatened, Sessions said.

Trump repeatedly promised to end his predecessor’s program during an election campaign in which he vowed more broadly to crack down on those in the country illegally, including longtime residents.

But since taking office, Trump has balked at fulfilling that pledge against Dreamers, professing a sympathy for their situation that was encouraged by his daughter Ivanka Trump.

White House aides who also favor tighter immigration restrictions have privately hoped the states’ threat of litigation against DACA would pressure Trump to take action or prompt a court to end the program and shield Trump from political blowback.

In recent days, as Trump seemed poised to move against the program, its backers in business and politics mobilized to defend DACA in a campaign that included some of the nation’s best-known corporations.

"Dreamers are vital to the future of our companies and our economy. With them, we grow and create jobs," wrote hundreds of business and tech industry leaders, including executives of Apple, EBay, Crate and Barrel, Cushman & Wakefield, Microsoft and Starbucks, in an open letter to Trump and congressional leaders.

"As entrepreneurs and business leaders, we are concerned about new developments in immigration policy that threaten the future of young undocumented immigrants brought to America as children," they said.

Ryan, who also had implored Trump not to end the program, suggested Friday that he hold off while Congress considers a legislative solution for the young people in "limbo."

"I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix," Ryan said on WCLO radio in his hometown of Janesville, Wis.

The business leaders, organized by the immigration advocacy group Fwd.us, also called on Congress to intervene to ensure that beneficiaries not face deportation.

According to a report from the Center for American Progress, a liberal-leaning advocacy group, 87% of beneficiaries are using their work permits and 83% of those in school also are working. About 6% of DACA beneficiaries have started businesses, the report said, and 12% have purchased homes.

Work permits issued through DACA expire every two years. Hard-line nationalists in Trump’s inner circle, such as the recently removed White House strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, and senior policy advisor Stephen Miller, had advocated since January that the Trump administration should stop renewing the permits and allow the program to die.

Since Bannon left the White House in August and returned to run the conservative media site Breitbart, he’s been pushing from the outside for Trump to halt the program.

“This isn’t a decision the president takes lightly,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Friday. The problem, she said, was “weighing on him.”

Trump’s decision comes after months of signaling he wouldn't put recipients of the work permits in jeopardy of being removed from the country. In April, he said in an interview with the Associated Press that people protected from deportation under DACA could "rest easy."

Then in July, aboard Air Force One en route to Paris for Bastille Day celebrations, Trump told reporters he was struggling with what to do about the program.

“It’s a decision that’s very, very hard to make,” he said. “I really understand the situation now. I understand the situation very well. What I’d like to do is a comprehensive immigration plan. But our country and political forces are not ready yet.”

“There are two sides of a story,” he added. “It’s always tough.”