Robert Mueller, Kim Jong Un and the psychology of the president

But the long-term impact may also include an unexpected winner. As Savage explained, the court's ruling that Congress can't force states to do the federal government's bidding is exactly the argument California has made in its battle with the Trump administration over so-called sanctuary policies. The federal government has full power to pass immigration laws, but can't force states to help enforce them, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra has argued. The court's ruling on gambling could strengthen his case.