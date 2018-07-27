Trump makes policy on the fly; trade disputes, family separations show the consequences

Juncker’s pledge that Europeans would buy more simply reflected market reality: U.S. prices have dropped because China’s tariffs have sharply cut demand for U.S. produce. At the same time, prices of soybeans from Brazil, the other big exporter, have shot up. So of course, European farmers will now buy less from Brazil and more from the U.S. Midwestern farm incomes will still suffer because they will be selling at a discount.