Ability to count votes has gotten better — the political rhetoric, much worse

The Florida recount has highlighted continued big problems — counting machines that overheated, poor ballot design that may have led thousands of voters to inadvertently skip the Senate election. But in sharp contrast to 2000, this time, the public quickly found out who really won the most votes. The hand recount moved quickly Friday morning in Broward County, the main place where Democrats hoped to catch up in the Senate race. By lunchtime, it was clear they weren’t winning.