Essential Politics: President Trump faces a new test in Texas

President Trump is facing a new test of his presidency with the deadly havoc caused by Tropical Storm Harvey. The rain and floods in Texas shifted the focus away from what, under normal circumstances, would have been an epic Friday news dump from the White House.

Trump will travel to see the damage in Texas firsthand on Tuesday.

Still, the news there did little to quell what seems to be a growing chorus of top Republicans — and even some of Trump’s own Cabinet members — criticizing his decision to pardon former Maricopa Sheriff Joe Arpaio and his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Meanwhile, California could back a Democratic effort in Congress to formally censure Trump for those Charlottesville comments.

Many Californians also are anxiously awaiting an expected decision on the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for so-called Dreamers. California Gov. Jerry Brown said ending the program for people who were brought to the country illegally as children would "turn our back on the future." Two California Republicans urged Trump to keep DACA in place.

And even after a pair of far-right protests were canceled in the Bay Area out of fears of violence, activists took to the streets in Berkeley, clashing under clouds of tear gas. See the video.

We’ll be covering the visit to Texas and the final week before Congress returns on Essential Washington.

LIGHTNING ROUND

Sebastian Gorka is out. Another reason to check out our handy cheat sheet sorting out the Trump administration’s musical chairs.

Trump foes, questioning his mental fitness, want to oust him from office using the 25th Amendment. How would that work?

SINGLE-PAYER STAYING POWER

A measure to establish a single-payer healthcare system in California sputtered earlier this summer, but the issue itself hasn’t been sidelined. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) reignited the debate with plans to hold hearings this fall on ways California can achieve universal healthcare.

As Melanie Mason reports, the continued churn over healthcare overhaul makes it all but certain the issue will remain in the limelight in 2018.

A reminder you can keep up with important developments in Sacramento via our Essential Politics news feed on California politics.

ASSEMBLY GOP BOOTS MAYES

We told you last week that California's Assembly Republicans could oust their leader in the coming week. That's what they did, but with little of the drama it could have entailed. Chad Mayes himself took the floor to announce his GOP colleagues had unanimously voted to replace him.

Meet Brian Dahle (pronounced Dolly), the new face of the Assembly Republicans. His goal: End the Democrats’ supermajority in 2018.

A HISTORY OF DUMPED LEADERS

Mayes’ ouster should come as no surprise to political spectators, writes George Skelton. When conservative Republicans in the state Assembly dumped their moderate leader last week, they did what they’ve historically been known to do: Dump their leaders, Skelton says. Mayes’ vote for California’s signature environmental cap-and-trade program was seen as a betrayal, and he stepped aside before he was pushed out.