Essential Politics: Vegas shooting shifts focus away from Puerto Rico fallout

It’s too early to know if the deadly mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that has left at least 50 dead and 200 others injured will spark new calls for gun control. But it's a safe bet as the West Coast wakes to the grim news.

President Trump tweeted his condolences Monday morning, and some of the reaction was negative, with people urging him to stay off Twitter in the wake of the tragedy.

"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!” the president wrote.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump has been briefed. "We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials," she said in a statement. "All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Police reported that the suspect, a 64-year-old Nevada resident, is dead. Police said they believe it is a lone wolf attacker.

WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN THE STORY OF THE DAY

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the Blue Room on Monday night when Trump is joined by Republican members of Congress for dinner. The gathering comes just a few days after Tom Price, who gave up his seat — and chairmanship of the House Budget Committee to work for Trump — resigned from his post as secretary of Health and Human Services following revelations he had traveled excessively on private jets.

The White House announced the dinner is happening but did not release details on who, specifically, would attend or what is on the agenda. What we do know is that congressional Republicans are in search of a political win, and hope the sweeping tax reform proposal is the thing to deliver one.

More on that below, because the biggest story this weekend had been Trump’s attacks on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz and those he dubbed "politically motivated ingrates" for criticizing the speed and scope of the federal recovery effort on Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Trump’s Twitter assault, which began early Saturday and lasted through Sunday, was set off by criticism from Cruz. In response, Trump blamed the mayor’s "poor leadership," suggested that Puerto Ricans officials were "not able to get their workers to help" and said islanders "want everything to be done for them."

The comments were not taken well. Cruz on Sunday declined to respond directly to Trump’s tirade on ABC’s "This Week," but that didn’t stop widespread reporting on the spat.

NATIONAL POLITICS LIGHTNING ROUND

Trump undercut his secretary of State on North Korea.

Price served 231 days in the Trump administration. See everyone else who has left on our nifty firings and resignations chart.

The Supreme Court opens its term Monday. Here’s a cheat sheet for what to expect.

The court could achieve backdoor repeal of workers' rights laws.

GOVERNOR SIGNS HOUSING PACKAGE

With the beautiful backdrop of a redeveloping housing complex on Friday morning, Gov. Jerry Brown signed 15 bills that aim to address the state’s soaring housing affordability crisis.

The measures, including one that tacks on a new fee for mortgage refinances and other on real estate transactions, could lead to nearly $1 billion in spending for low-income housing in the near term.

Liam Dillon has the scenes from the signing and lays out what all 15 bills will do.

A MARCH PRIMARY AND OTHER LAWS SIGNED BY BROWN

Brown continues to wade through hundreds of bills remaining on his desk before an Oct. 15 deadline, and in the process has agreed to shake up national politics come 2020.

The governor signed a bill last week that moves California’s primary to early March starting in 2020, an effort pushed by Democrats who want a bigger role in the next presidential contest.

But it’s still not a sure bet to make the state a player on the road to the White House.

Brown took action this weekend on a handful of minor issues, meaning some of the more consequential pieces of legislation are still sitting on his desk.

PRIMARY VOTE IN ASSEMBLY SPECIAL ELECTION ON TUESDAY