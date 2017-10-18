Essential Politics: There’s (gasp) bipartisanship on healthcare in Washington

After all the bitter partisan battles of 2017 over the fate of the Affordable Care Act, it’s the last thing you’d expect to hear from Capitol Hill.

Compromise. And on a bipartisan level.

For now, though, a proposal seems to have emerged that preserves the basics of the Obamacare framework for the time being — one that even won the endorsement of President Trump.

THE TEMPORARY FIX

The proposal by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) is designed to stabilize healthcare markets through 2019 — by restoring the federal payments to insurers that Trump cut off while allowing new flexibility for states to offer cheaper, less generous plans.

"There is an emerging, encouraging consensus, and we'll see how far it goes,” said Alexander.

HELP WANTED: DRUG CZAR

President Trump's pick to be the nation's drug czar withdrew from consideration Tuesday after news reports focused attention on his role in weakening the government's power to combat the nation's opioid epidemic.

Now, federal officials are saying they’ll take another look at the legislation promoted by the former nominee, Florida Rep. Tom Marino.

NATIONAL POLITICS LIGHTNING ROUND

-- Trump suggested Tuesday that his chief of staff, John Kelly, didn’t receive a call on the death of his son from former President Barack Obama. Then, he called the families of four recently killed soldiers. And controversy ensued.

-- Despite objections inside their caucus, Senate Republicans on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a federal budget plan.

-- That budget plan is crucial to the president’s tax plan. On Monday, Ivanka Trump pitched the plan over dinner at the White House to a bipartisan group of senators.

-- Arizona Sen. John McCain lashed out Monday night at those who promote “half-baked, spurious nationalism.” (Now who might he have had in mind?)

-- Maybe Steve Bannon, the former top White House strategist, shouldn’t target some GOP senators in 2018. That was Trump’s observation on Monday.

-- “I believe Cuba’s responsible,” the president said on Monday in response to reports of mysterious health problems at the U.S. Embassy in the island nation.

-- Meet the new U.S. ambassador to the Vatican: Callista Gingrich.

SACRAMENTO WOMEN SAY 'US, TOO'

The soul-searching about sexual harassment and mistreatment amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal isn’t limited to Hollywood.

As Melanie Mason reports, more than 140 women in California politics released a letter on Tuesday calling out the "pervasive" culture of sexism and impropriety at the state Capitol.

"Each of us has endured, or witnessed or worked with women who have experienced some form of dehumanizing behavior by men with power in our workplaces," says the letter. You can read it in full here.

CAMPAIGN CASH REPORTS: WHAT WE’VE LEARNED

This week’s federal campaign finance reporting deadline offers some interesting insights into several of 2018’s House races in California.

Half of California's GOP incumbents were outspent by Democrats who are challenging them. Six of them are considered vulnerable in next year’s midterm elections.

Many of those Republicans benefited from more than $1 million from a committee that held fundraisers with Vice President Mike Pence last week. That includes Rep. Steve Knight, who was out-raised by one of his Democratic opponents in the past three months, with a second Democrat close on his heels.