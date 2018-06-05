Legislative contests are first tests of #MeToo at the California ballot box

The accusations of sexual misconduct, followed by resignations, tore through Sacramento last fall as the #MeToo movement began to rock institutions of power around the nation.
Now, roughly half a year after the first scandals hit, voters are being asked to replace two ousted legislators and decide the fate of another two who refused to walk away from politics despite the graphic accusations made against them.
Democrat Tony Mendoza, who resigned from his state Senate seat amid misconduct charges, and Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, whose accuser has appealed a sexual harassment investigation that found his claim to be unfounded, are both facing a horde of challengers. Their districts each cover parts of southeast Los Angeles County.
Voters in the northeast San Fernando Valley will replace Democrat Raul Bocanegra, who resigned his Assembly seat shortly before the Los Angeles Times published an article featuring six women who said they faced unwanted sexual advances or unwelcome communication from him over several years.
And voters in the western end of the Valley will pick a replacement for Democrat Matt Dababneh, who resigned from the Assembly after he was publicly accused of masturbating in front of a lobbyist and other inappropriate behavior.
Democrats Luz Rivas and Jesse Gabriel are favored to fill out the remainder of Bocanegra and Dababneh’s respective 2018 terms in the heavily Democratic 39th and 45th Assembly districts.
Rivas and Gabriel also are running in the primary election to fill those seats for the next two-year term.
Rivas, a 44-year-old science educator and Los Angeles Public Works Commissioner, beat out four other Democrats on the ballot in an April runoff election with 42% of the vote. She will face the No. 2 finisher, Republican plumbing and electrical contractor Ricardo Benitez, in a district that includes Sylmar, Sun Valley and North Hollywood. Just over 52% of voters in the district are registered Democrats; 14% are Republicans.
In the 45th Assembly District, Gabriel, a 36-year-old Encino attorney with degrees from UC Berkeley and Harvard, came away with 32% of the vote, besting five other Democrats on the ballot and one candidate with no party preference. Republican Justin Clark, a 19-year-old freshman at Cal State Northridge who also works at a Calabasas ice cream shop, won 24% of the vote in April.
About 48% of voters in the district, which includes Hidden Hills, Canoga Park and Northridge, are Democrats. About 22% are Republicans.
Voters in one patch of southeast Los Angeles County will get to judge not one, but two, Democratic legislators accused of sexual misconduct.
Mendoza resigned in February moments before his colleagues sought to formally expel him after a series of sexual misconduct accusations.
Two outside law firms found it was “more likely than not” that Mendoza behaved in a flirtatious or sexually suggestive manner toward staffers, a Senate investigation found.
That hasn’t stopped Mendoza from running for the remainder of the current term and also for another six-year term. He faces eight other Democrats and two Republicans. He faces a tough fight and his fund-raising has dried up.
Garcia was a leader of the #MeToo movement in California's Capitol, who forcefully criticized male colleagues accused of inappropriate behavior, only to face similar accusations of harassment and misconduct herself not long after their resignations.
The completion of a legislative investigation into her conduct enabled her to return from a three-month voluntary leave of absence last month.
The controversy could affect her reelection prospects and her influence in Sacramento, particularly after being removed from all legislative committees by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount).
She is facing a well-funded opposition campaign from typically Democratic allies and damaged relationships with many of her colleagues in Sacramento.
Interest groups have aggressively mounted a campaign to oust Garcia, who has never before faced significant spending against her from outside groups.
The state building trades union — which represents construction workers — has been the primary driver of the opposition. The labor group has spent $589,811 leading up to the primary on anti-Garcia television ads, mailers and phone banking.
A campaign group representing charter school backers spent $389,781 against Garcia and $770,329 in favor of one of the Democratic challengers, Friné Medrano, a staffer for state Sen. Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles).
A spokesman for California Charter Schools Assn. Advocates, a political action committee, pointed to legislation Garcia introduced this year that would ban Teach for America educators from teaching in low-income public schools.
Garcia faces six fellow Democrats and a Republican in the heavily Democratic 58th Assembly District, which stretches across southeast Los Angeles County from Montebello to Downey and Pico Rivera. The crowded field is a far cry from her last two reelection campaigns, when no one even appeared on the primary ballot to challenge her candidacy.