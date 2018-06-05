Legislative contests are first tests of #MeToo at the California ballot box

Rivas, a 44-year-old science educator and Los Angeles Public Works Commissioner, beat out four other Democrats on the ballot in an April runoff election with 42% of the vote. She will face the No. 2 finisher, Republican plumbing and electrical contractor Ricardo Benitez, in a district that includes Sylmar, Sun Valley and North Hollywood. Just over 52% of voters in the district are registered Democrats; 14% are Republicans.