The inauguration hasn't happened yet, and already Trump has started wearing out his welcome

As a developer and a reality TV star, Donald Trump seemed to believe there was no such thing as too much publicity.

Already, as president elect, he’s finding that’s not so.

Trump is still a week away from being sworn in as president, but judging by the latest polls, he’s already started to wear out his welcome.

David Lauter, Washington bureau chief. Essential Politics newsletter.

THE HONEYMOON IS OVER

In the weeks immediately after the election, Trump got a small, but noticeable, boost in polls.

His efforts to prod Carrier Corp. to keep at least some jobs in Indiana got a lot of favorable attention — even if the numbers were less than he claimed. Independent voters, in particular, seemed to like the unifying tone he set with his speech on election night.

Two months on, that glow has worn off, and Trump’s standing with the public has returned to his normal, which is to say widely abnormal for any other newly elected president.

Only 44% of Americans approve of Trump’s transition so far, according to the latest Gallup figures, released Friday. A poll earlier in the week by Quinnipiac University pegged the number even lower — only 37% approved of Trump in that survey.

In either case, Trump stands far below the norm for a new president. In Gallup’s surveys, for example, 68% of Americans approved of Bill Clinton’s transition just before he took office, 61% approved of George W. Bush and a whopping 83% approved of Barack Obama.

Polls don’t say precisely why Trump’s standing has dropped, but there’s strong reason to think over-exposure plays a part.

Throughout the presidential campaign, whichever candidate was in the spotlight consistently suffered. Constant attention reminded voters of what they disliked about either Trump or Hillary Clinton.

One of the reasons Trump won was that his aides succeeded in keeping him restrained in the final two weeks of the contest, allowing attention to focus on Clinton — a strategy helped by FBI Director James Comey’s late announcement of a renewed interest in Clinton’s emails. [Comey’s conduct is now going to be the subject of an investigation by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog.]

Since the election, however, Trump has dominated the news constantly. He seems to hate not being the center of attention, picking fights on Twitter, offering cryptic pronouncements on policy and largely eclipsing the final weeks of President Obama’s tenure.

Predictably, that approach has started to wear on people — perhaps bore them — even before his inauguration.

The decline in Trump’s standing has been especially notable among the voters with the least attachment to either party: His approval among self-identified independents has fallen from 46% a few weeks ago to 33% now, Gallup found.

Two numbers stand out from the Quinnipiac poll: Since November, Trump has lost ground on the share of voters who think he has good leadership qualities and those who think he has good judgment.

None of that is fatal — presidential standing goes up and down. But for nearly all presidents, support tends to decline over time. Part of the goal of a transition is to hit a high point that will provide a cushion against the inevitable disappointments that come with governing. That’s one goal Trump has clearly failed to achieve.

A DOSSIER, A CONTROVERSY

In last week’s newsletter, I said that Trump’s fight with U.S. intelligence agencies over Russia’s involvement in the election posed a big problem for him. This week, that problem worsened fast.

On Tuesday CNN reported that intelligence officials had briefed Trump about evidence that Russia may have gathered material that could be used to blackmail him. Later that day, Buzzfeed published the full text of a 35-page memo full of unverified allegations against Trump that an opposition research firm had gathered.

At his news conference the next day, Trump lashed out at the media, and there’s certainly lots to criticize in Buzzfeed’s decision to publish derogatory information that it and other news organizations have tried for weeks to corroborate without success.

But Trump cast more blame on the country’s intelligence agencies, saying that they were leaking allegations against him and that it was something “Nazi Germany would have done.” As president, he will need help from those agencies, many of whose operatives routinely risk their lives in government service. It’s a feud that can only hurt him, but he seems unwilling — or maybe unable — to de-escalate it.

At the same time, he also chose to keep alive a separate controversy about possible conflicts of interest between his business and government responsibilities.

As his lawyer said, selling his assets would have been costly. But it was the one sure way to put the issue to rest. Trump chose, instead, to keep his ownership interests, but turn management of his company over to his sons. As a result, ethics questions will persist, handing a weapon to his adversaries.