Step aside, Easter bunny. North Korea dominates news during Trump's 13th week

Despite a whimsical interlude filled with giant bunnies and White House Easter eggs, this week’s news has focused mostly on North Korea. Sit back and catch up now:
Last weekend
- The headliner. The Trump administration warns North Korea (again) about its nuclear program.
- What you might have missed. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the Trump administration’s rhetoric has created confusion over who is entering the U.S. illegally.
Monday, April 17
- The headliner. The White House held its 139th White House Easter Egg Roll. Thousands turned out, including former Easter bunny Sean Spicer.
- What you might have missed. Tax reform probably won’t be enacted by August, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said.
Tuesday, April 18
- The headliner. Well, this is awkward. An aircraft carrier strike group that the Trump administration originally said was headed toward North Korea in a show of force was actually traveling in the opposite direction.
- What you might of missed. Trump congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a disputed vote. The White House defended the president’s move.
- Back to immigration. Trump signed an executive order to review the H-1B visa program, which is widely used by the tech industry.
- Ch-ch-changes. A Republican and a Democrat will face each other in a Georgia runoff election come June. Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff narrowly missed coming in first to Georgia’s former secretary of state, Republican Karen Handel. Why’s that a big deal? Check out the graphic below.
Wednesday, April 19
- The headliner. Another warning to North Korea, this time from Vice President Mike Pence. "The United States of America will always seek peace but under President Trump, the shield stands guard and the sword stands ready," he said.
- What you might have missed. The Trump White House got its first visit by a champion sports team. Some of the Patriots met the president, and Rob Gronkowski offered some help to Spicer.
