U.S. cases of disease spread by ticks, mosquitoes and fleas more than tripled in 13-year span

The increase in disease cases caused by the bite of an infected mosquito, tick or flea in the United States is most likely the result of many factors. Mosquitoes and ticks and the germs they spread are increasing in number and moving into new areas. As a result, more people are at risk for infection. Overseas travel and commerce are also increasingly common, and someone infected with a mosquito-borne disease like Zika in one country can unknowingly transport it to another.