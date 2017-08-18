What time does the Great American Eclipse start?

Keep your eyes on the skies: The Great American Eclipse is almost here.

On Monday, the moon will pass in front of the sun. The path of the total eclipse will start in Oregon and cross the United States. In places along the path of totality, you’ll see a total eclipse, where the moon completely blots out the sun and darkness falls in the middle of the day.

The Great American Eclipse is coming. Here’s what it will look like where you are. »

If you’re here in Los Angeles, you’ll only be able to see a partial eclipse. (Plug in your address here to find out what it will look like from where you are.)

Above Southern California, the moon will start to edge into the sun just after 9 a.m. Pacific time. The maximum eclipse will happen at 10:21 a.m. The partial eclipse will end at 11:45 a.m., and the sun — and daylight — will go back to normal.

E.C. Krupp, the director of Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, told The Times that when the eclipse is at its peak, the sun “will kind of look like a tilted smile in the sky” at that time, “kind of like a crescent moon.” Though there won’t be total darkness, you will be able to see glowing crescents on the ground near trees and other things that cast shadows.

NASA has created an interactive eclipse map where you can find out exactly what time the eclipse starts where you are by clicking your location.

Before you go stargazing, make sure your eyes are protected from the sun. (No, your sunglasses won’t do the trick.) Here’s our guide to watching the eclipse safely.

