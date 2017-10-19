Dodgeball tournament raises money for Laguna Beach’s schools

SchoolPower's eighth annual Dodgeball Tournament on Wednesday raised more than $11,000 for the Laguna Beach Unified School District, according to a news release.

Teams of costumed students and adults, including teachers, Laguna Beach lifeguards, and Montage Laguna Beach employees, participated in the event at Laguna Beach High School.

Champions of each division are listed below, along with teams with the top costumes:

Grades 4 through 5 — Dodgefathers; Best Costume: Dodge “IT”

Grades 6 through 8 — Dodge “IT”; Best Costume: The Old Dodgers

High School/Adult — Prescribed Wellness; Best Costume was a tie between the Disco Ballers, comprised of Laguna Beach High teachers, and the Golden Ballers, comprised of Top of the World Elementary teachers

Don Leach / Daily Pilot A member of the Minions team gets out of the way of a ball during SchoolPower's annual Dodgeball Tournament, a fundraiser for Laguna Beach Unified School District. A member of the Minions team gets out of the way of a ball during SchoolPower's annual Dodgeball Tournament, a fundraiser for Laguna Beach Unified School District. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

Laguna’s radio station, KX 93.5 broadcast live from the gym. A podcast is available at the station’s website, kx935.com.

Champions from each division won $500 in prize money to designate to a teacher or school program of their choice. Kristine Flynn and Rob Alshuler co-chaired the event.

For more information about SchoolPower, visit lbschoolpower.org.

