Angels' Huston Street in no rush to return from injury this time around

Angels reliever Huston Street visited team physician Steve Yoon in Los Angeles on Monday for an update on his strained back muscle.

An ultrasound showed a small defect in the latissimus dorsi, Street said. He said he was told it’s consistent with the original timeline of healing, diagnosed via the initial MRI exam taken after his March 3 spring debut.

At the time, the Angels announced Street would not throw for three or four weeks.

Street will visit Yoon when the Angels break camp at the end of the month, hoping to gain clearance to begin a throwing program. The 33-year-old right-hander rushed back from an oblique strain last season trying to help out a struggling bullpen, and his performance suffered.

A potential free agent at this season’s end, Street re-committed to strength training over the off-season and lost 15 pounds, earning raves from Manager Mike Scioscia and club officials, including owner Arte Moreno.

But he was injured two batters into spring training. Now, he says he is determined to not return before he is fully prepared for the season.

“This is not going to be one of those where I’m going out there rolling the dice,” Street said. “I’m gonna make sure that when I come back I have the best chance of performing well. There really isn’t a way to rush this one. You have to build up innings. You have to have that spring training.”

Street was expected to compete with upstart Cam Bedrosian and veteran Andrew Bailey for the club’s closer role in spring training. Without him, the Angels bullpen is noticeably devoid of relievers with extensive track records. Scioscia has often opened seasons with set seventh-, eighth-, and ninth-inning relievers, forming a depth chart of sorts. It’s unclear how that will work to begin the season.

Still, Street said he was determined to recreate a version of the spring he missed. It could last only three or four innings, he said, but it needs to have some substance.

“I’m gonna come back healthy, and ready to pitch exactly how they need me, full-speed,” Street said. “That’s what I’m going to do.”

Ramirez for starters?

The Angels announced in November that they’d try reliever J.C. Ramirez as a starter during spring training. If it did not work out, General Manager Billy Eppler said Ramirez wouldgo back to the bullpen.

The right-hander was always likely to make the team, because he’s out of options and cannot be sent to the minors without first being exposed to waivers.

With opening day less than two weeks away, Ramirez is still starting — to even his own surprise.

“Personally, I thought they’d give me two outings and then have me go back to the bullpen,” he said after his start Tuesday.

Wielding a curveball he brought back into his repertoire for his new purpose, the 28-year-old pitched five innings and gave up one run against Cincinnati, the team that ceded him on waivers to the Angels last summer. He had not thrown five or more innings in a game since September 2011.

He has increased his stamina from five outs to 15 this spring.

Scioscia said he was impressed with how Ramirez held his velocity during Tuesday’s game. Ramirez remains unlikely to open the season in the rotation, as both Jesse Chavez and Alex Meyer are more established candidates, and left-hander Tyler Skaggs appears healthy. But he seems certain to make the roster.

“Whatever they decide, to make me a reliever or starter, would be OK for me,” Ramirez said.

Short hops

Right-hander Vicente Campos has not pitched in a game since March 5 because of a nerve issue in his forearm. He is now playing catch. The Angels claimed him off waivers from Arizona in November. … Meyer and fellow right-hander Yusmeiro Petit will start the two major league games Wednesday; Chavez will pitch in a minor league game. … Designated hitter Albert Pujols was not in camp Tuesday morning because of a charity commitment in St. Louis on Monday, Scioscia said. He is expected to return Wednesday.

Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura