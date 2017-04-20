Angels lose solo home run battle to Astros, 2-1

In a game in which all the runs are scored on solo shots, these power-hitting Houston Astros will always have the advantage. They beat the Angels, 2-1, on Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park, hitting two homers to the Angels’ one.

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker almost always aims low with his splitter. When he's succeeding, he’s hitting that target. But he will always be susceptible to the occasional home run, because when the pitch ends up higher than he hoped, it’s hittable.

In Thursday’s first inning, the Astros’ Carlos Beltran timed a splitter to bash it into the right-field seats for the 24th home run an opponent has hit against the Angels so far this season.

In the second inning, an Alex Bregman drive to right landed in and bounced out of Kole Calhoun’s glove. It was ruled a double. Shoemaker next walked Evan Gattis and allowed both baserunners to move up because of a wild pitch, but he tantalized Marwin Gonzalez into a strikeout on a splitter outside, and induced an inning-ending groundout from Jake Marisnick.

In the fifth, Gonzalez slammed a ball 395 feet to center field, deep but not deep enough. Mike Trout caught it a few feet short of the wall. But Shoemaker’s next pitch was a 90-mph fastball over the middle, and Marisnick crushed it some 440 feet to left field. The 25th home run against the Angels put them alone in the majors lead — ahead of tanking San Diego — for at least the afternoon.

Lance McCullers carried a no-hitter through four innings, and even afterward the Angels’ successes were tinged with failure. Andrelton Simmons shot his first pitch of the fifth into left for a single, but was soon caught between first and second base and tagged out. In the sixth, the Angels notched two singles, but Yunel Escobar grounded into a double play, and they produced nothing.

When McCullers issued a pair of two-out walks in the seventh, Astros manager A.J. Hinch pulled him. Hinch went with right-hander Chris Devenski, the Cal State Fullerton product who has increasingly dominated in long-relief appearances.

He struck out Danny Espinosa to end the threat, and handled the remaining two innings. The eighth was a breeze. The ninth was not. Trout led off with a homer on an 0-and-2 changeup, and C.J. Cron and Simmons notched singles after Albert Pujols flied out.

On the 2-and-1 pitch to Cameron Maybin, pinch runner Cliff Pennington and Simmons executed a double steal. Maybin fouled off a fastball, then struck out on a changeup.

Up came Espinosa, needing only a single to tie the game and potentially push the Angels ahead. He struck out for the 26th time this season.

Now 7-10 this season, the Angels will fly home Thursday for a four-game series against Toronto that begins Friday.

