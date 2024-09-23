Claire Emslie’s equalizer helps Angel City salvage a draw with Portland

Angel City’s Claire Emslie, top, scores in the 76th minute of a 2-2 draw with Portland at BMO Stadium on Monday night.

Claire Emslie‘s goal in the 76th minute pulled Angel City into a 2-2 draw with the Portland Thorns on Monday night.

Alyssa Thompson also scored for Angel City, which avoided a third straight loss with the tie in front of a sellout crowd of 22,000 at BMO Stadium.

Morgan Weaver and Olivia Moultrie both scored for the Thorns, who had lost their previous four matches. Portland (8-9-4) fell to seventh place in the standings but still remains above the playoff line.

Angel City (6-11-4) is in 10th place and currently out of the playoff picture with five games remaining.

Thompson scored her fifth goal of the season in the 10th minute, with a right-footed shot that she sent just inside the near post.

Weaver, making her first start since returning from a knee injury, tied it for the Thorns with a goal in the 49th minute. Moultrie put the Thorns in front with a goal off a cross from Kelli Hubly in the 64th minute.

Emslie’s goal was her seventh of the season.

Sophia Smith, who leads the Thorns with 11 goals in 17 matches, was not available for the game because of an ankle injury.

Portland coach Rob Gale was not on the sidelines because of illness. Assistant Sarah Lowdon replaced him for the match.