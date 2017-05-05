Angels score four in ninth to tie the score, but Astros win the game 7-6 in 10 innings

The Angels love to rally at home, it’s their early-season rage.
Sometimes, though, all that rallying can still come up a tad short. And Friday night the Angels pushed and shoved and tied it all up in the ninth inning, only to fall to the Astros 7-6 in the 10th.
The Angels did their rally best in the bottom of the ninth, scoring four times against ace Dallas Keuchel and closer Ken Giles to force extra innings.
But in the top of the 10th, the Astros put together a two-out rally of their own against Bud Norris (0-1) to regain the lead.
Jose Altuve singled, stole second and scored on a Carlos Correa hit to win it for Houston.
The Astros appeared to be cruising to victory going into the ninth inning, left-hander Keuchel all poised to improve his pristine record to 6-0.
That’s when the Angels suddenly showed life that had been missing all night, save for two solo home runs.
The Angels scored four times on six hits to push the game into extra innings.
Certainly, things started promisingly enough for the Angels. Their elder statesman, Albert Pujols, opened the scoring with what he’s best known for — hurting baseballs.
This time he led off the second inning with a powerful home run into the fake grass well beyond center-field wall. It was Pujols’ fourth home run of the season and 595th of his career, which remains ninth all-time.