Angels score four in ninth to tie the score, but Astros win the game 7-6 in 10 innings

The Angels love to rally at home, it’s their early-season rage.

Sometimes, though, all that rallying can still come up a tad short. And Friday night the Angels pushed and shoved and tied it all up in the ninth inning, only to fall to the Astros 7-6 in the 10th.

The Angels did their rally best in the bottom of the ninth, scoring four times against ace Dallas Keuchel and closer Ken Giles to force extra innings.

But in the top of the 10th, the Astros put together a two-out rally of their own against Bud Norris (0-1) to regain the lead.

Jose Altuve singled, stole second and scored on a Carlos Correa hit to win it for Houston.

The Astros appeared to be cruising to victory going into the ninth inning, left-hander Keuchel all poised to improve his pristine record to 6-0.

That’s when the Angels suddenly showed life that had been missing all night, save for two solo home runs.

The Angels scored four times on six hits to push the game into extra innings.

Certainly, things started promisingly enough for the Angels. Their elder statesman, Albert Pujols, opened the scoring with what he’s best known for — hurting baseballs.

This time he led off the second inning with a powerful home run into the fake grass well beyond center-field wall. It was Pujols’ fourth home run of the season and 595th of his career, which remains ninth all-time.

Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption Rams make three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital.

sports@latimes.com