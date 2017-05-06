Angels beat Astros in walk-off fashion, 2-1

What matters is how they end, not all that messy stuff leading things off.

The Angels were in search of an offense all night Saturday, managing only two hits through seven innings and scraping to keep things tight with the Astros.

And none of it mattered. All mere prelude to a dramatic 2-1 victory they carved out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Kole Calhoun led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk and was singled to third by Albert Pujols. One out later with the infield playing up Andrelton Simmons hit a high bouncer to shortstop Carlos Correa.

Correa had to wait for it finally come down, and by then his throw home was too late to get the sliding Calhoun. Simmons was credited with an infield hit and this time it was the Angels’ turn to squeak out the one-run win.

The Angels learned just before game time they would have to go without Mike Trout, sidelined again by a tight left hamstring.

The offense figured to take a hit without him, but the Angels probably did not anticipate to what extent. Through seven innings against Houston’s Lance McCullers they managed two singles.

Right-hander JC Ramirez started for the Angels, gave up a quick run in the first, and then supported by three double plays, avoided further damage.

The Astros put together a two-out rally in the first inning on a pair of doubles. Correa started it with his eighth double in his last 11 games. Carlos Beltran made it count, doubling him home for the early 1-0 Astros lead.

The Angels got it back in the second inning against McCullers. Luis Valbuena, who spent the past two seasons with the Astros, led off the bottom of the inning with a single.

Running on the pitch, Valbuena advanced to second when Simmons bounced out to short and took third on a passed ball charged to catcher Brian McCann.

That was enough for Valbuena to score the unearned run when Cameron Maybin grounded out to short.

Runs were about to become very rare.

Ramirez, making his fifth start since beginning the season as a reliever, skirted trouble the rest of the night. He lasted six uneven innings, giving up eight hits, a walk, a hit batter and a wild pitch. But supported by those timely double plays, just the one run.

Meanwhile, the Angels could do little with McCullers. Both singles he allowed were by Valbuena. McCullers left after seven strong innings, giving up the one unearned run on two hits, two walks and striking out four.

The Angels managed a third hit in the eighth against reliever Will Harris, Martin Maldonado doubling off the center-field wall with one out. But Harris got Ben Revere to bounce out and struck out Yunel Escobar.

Bud Norris, who was charged with the loss in Friday’s 11th-inning defeat, pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the victory and even his season record at 1-1.

