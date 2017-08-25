Angels can't capitalize late in 2-1 loss to Astros

The joyful, carefree days of youth were easy to conjure upon looking at the Angels.
They wore Little League-inspired jerseys with nicknames on the back as part of a youth-based initiative by Major League Baseball.
There was no kid-like celebration, though, after their offense struggled for the second consecutive night during a 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday night at Angel Stadium.
The Angels’ one-run output, with 11 strikeouts, came a day after they were shut out by the Texas Rangers. Perhaps what made this tougher to reconcile were that they threatened late.
Mike Trout worked a full count with the bases loaded in the seventh inning, but popped out. Andrelton Simmons hit into a double play in the eighth inning with a man on. Cliff Pennington singled with two outs in the ninth before Kaleb Cowart grounded out.
Parker Bridwell, the Angels’ most consistent starter the past few weeks with a 5-0 record since early July before Friday, did his part for most of the night in his first career start against Houston. He was penalized on two pitches — one hit for a home run and a wild pitch for Houston’s first two runs.
Bridwell (7-2) recovered from that third-inning home run by Cal State Fullerton product J.D. Davis. and retired the next seven batters until George Springer led off the sixth inning with a double. Springer moved to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch inside to give Houston a 2-1 lead.
Houston’s Collin McHugh made only his seventh start this season, but his history suggested that didn’t matter. McHugh improved to 7-2 in his career against the Angels, including five straight wins dating to 2014, and the Astros have won each of his past nine starts against the Angels.
McHugh retired 11 consecutive batters after the Angels failed to score with two men on and no outs in the second inning. He finished with a season-high eight strikeouts.