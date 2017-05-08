Angels fall to the A's in 11 innings on Jed Lowrie's walk-off homer

The reliever was rolling, and so Angels manager Mike Scioscia elected to use him for a third inning Monday night at the Oakland Coliseum, more than he had pitched in two years.

Two outs into the 11th inning and tiring, on his 39th pitch, Deolis Guerra delivered a changeup high in the strike zone to serve up the winning homer to Oakland’s Jed Lowrie, as the Athletics topped the Angels, 3-2.

Only two Angels pitchers had preceded Guerra, and two others had warmed behind him, but Scioscia was convinced he was the right choice.

“He’d been up at that pitch count before,” Scioscia said. “He was rested. He was throwing the ball well. He just made one mistake with that changeup.”

The two teams played quickly on a night the Angels were without Mike Trout. To begin, Yunel Escobar tapped a baseball back to Oakland starter Kendall Graveman, who could not field it cleanly. It went as a single, and Escobar scored two outs later when Luis Valbuena drove a sinker 411 feet to center for a two-run homer.

Next, Graveman drilled Andrelton Simmons in the hands with a 94-mph sinker. After examination, Simmons stayed in the game to run the bases, but he exited after another inning. the Angels announced that he had sustained bruises on his left hand and right thumb as a result of the pitch. X-rays on both hands demonstrated no breakage, and the club pronounced Simmons day-to-day.

