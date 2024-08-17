Angels struggle against Chris Sale and Braves in blowout loss

Angels shortstop Zach Neto throws out Atlanta’s Travis d’Arnaud at first base to complete a double play in the third inning of the Angels’ 11-3 loss Saturday night.

Chris Sale struck out 10 in his 14th win and Marcell Ozuna went three for three with an early three-run homer as the Atlanta Braves blew out the Angels 11-3 on Saturday night at Angel Stadium.

Whit Merrifield and Ramón Laureano also went deep for the Braves, who improved to 5-3 since a six-game losing streak. They remained a game ahead of the New York Mets for the final National League playoff berth.

Sale (14-3) gave up two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings, tying Detroit ace Tarik Skubal for the major league lead in wins. The eight-time All-Star moved to 8-0 in 11 appearances (nine starts) against the Angels with a 1.24 ERA — his lowest versus any team he’s faced at least 10 times.

Nolan Schanuel had three hits for the Angels and Kevin Pillar drove in two runs against his former club as they dropped to 1-4 on a six-game homestand. Griffin Canning (4-11) gave up a season-high seven runs and eight hits in 4⅓ innings.