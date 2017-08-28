Angels' Mike Trout to miss start because of stiff neck

Superstar center fielder Mike Trout will not start for the Angels on Monday. His neck was stiff stemming from an attempt to track down a Brian McCann drive to the center-field wall in the Angels’ Sunday loss to Houston. Though he crashed into the padded wall, Trout could not catch the bases-clearing triple, which supplied the Astros their winning runs.

“We’ll hold him out as a precaution,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Monday. “Hopefully, he’ll be back in there tomorrow.”

Scioscia said he did not expect Trout to require a disabled-list stint. He said it was still to be determined whether Trout would be available off the bench in the series opener against Oakland.

To begin, typical left fielder Cameron Maybin shifted over to center field. Ben Revere played left and took over Trout’s standard No. 2 spot in the Angels’ lineup.

Owing to heat approaching 100 degrees in Anaheim on Monday, the Angels did not take on-field batting practice. Players were permitted to show up later than normal, and Trout did not appear in the clubhouse while it was open to reporters.

Trout tore a ligament in his thumb on May 28 in Miami and missed more than six weeks. Since he returned after the All-Star break, he had played all of the Angels’ 39 games, and all of each of them except for one half-inning on Aug. 2. In May, he missed six games because of hamstring soreness, to that point the longest absence of his career because of injury.

Trout does not have a hit since Tuesday, his 0-for-17 spell the second-longest hitless streak of his career. He is still hitting .318 with a .452 on-base percentage and .646 slugging mark. The latter two statistics are career highs.

