Angels dominated by Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman in 6-2 loss

Talented Toronto right-hander Marcus Stroman dominated the Angels on Sunday afternoon at their home, at one point retiring 17 consecutive hitters while completing the game in the Blue Jays’ 6-2 victory.
The Angels led late into the game, but a weakened bullpen could not hold the advantage. The Angel Stadium matinee began so well for them.
After Ezequiel Carrera singled in the first inning against Angels spot starter Daniel Wright, left fielder Ben Revere bobbled Jose Bautista’s single into left and threw late to third, but shortstop Andrelton Simmons cut off the throw, flipped it to second, and got Bautista trying for second.
Wright struck out ex-Angel Kendrys Morales to end the first and cruised through the second and third innings. He walked Carrera to lead off the fourth, but promptly picked him off.
Toronto manager John Gibbons was ejected with two outs in the third inning for arguing a call that allowed Kole Calhoun to walk. In a 3-and-1 count, Stroman delivered a strike while Calhoun was not yet set, so umpire Ramon De Jesus penalized him with a ball. Calhoun took first base while Stroman and Gibbons protested.
Mike Trout soon singled, and Albert Pujols did too, scoring the club their lone run.
Wright finished the fifth still scoreless. Then, manager Mike Scioscia attempted to piece together 12 outs from his patchwork bullpen. In came right-hander Blake Parker for an inning, then left-hander Jose Alvarez, and then right-hander Deolis Guerra for the eighth. Guerra issued a leadoff walk, and then yielded a one-out homer to Devon Travis.
In came right-hander Brooks Pounders to make his Angels debut. He permitted two homers, a triple, a double, a single, and a walk over 1 1/3 lackluster innings.
In the eighth, Toronto’s Devon Travis caught Maldonado in the helmet with his back-swing. Maldonado stayed in the game and became enraged at De Jesus in the bottom of the inning, when he was called out on a questionable 3-and-2 fastball.
With an 8-12 record, the Angels’ minus-20 run differential is the American League’s worst. Among all major league teams, only lowly San Diego has a worse mark.
