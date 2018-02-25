Zach Gibbons' bases-loaded single lifts Angels to 6-5 win over Brewers in spring game

AT THE PLATE: Martin Maldonado had a two-run single in the first. Maldonado was the only projected opening day starter in the lineup, the Angels holding out their regulars for now since this year's spring training schedule is condensed. Maldonado played in order to catch Shohei Ohtani. … Luis Valbuena doubled in his first plate appearance of the spring, flipping his bat afterward, a sign that at least part of his game is in midseason form. He also had a single. … David Fletcher had an RBI single. … Outfielder Zach Gibbons won the game with a bases-loaded single in the ninth.