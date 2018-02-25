Zach Gibbons' bases-loaded single lifts Angels to 6-5 win over Brewers in spring game

The Angels beat Milwaukee 6-5 on Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels are 1-1 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Martin Maldonado had a two-run single in the first. Maldonado was the only projected opening day starter in the lineup, the Angels holding out their regulars for now since this year's spring training schedule is condensed. Maldonado played in order to catch Shohei Ohtani. … Luis Valbuena doubled in his first plate appearance of the spring, flipping his bat afterward, a sign that at least part of his game is in midseason form. He also had a single. … David Fletcher had an RBI single. … Outfielder Zach Gibbons won the game with a bases-loaded single in the ninth.
ON THE MOUND: In non-Ohtani news, veteran reliever Jim Johnson, who could factor into the Angels' closer situation, pitched a scoreless inning. Johnson was acquired in an offseason trade, a deal with Atlanta made mostly to pick up international bonus pool money to pursue Ohtani. … Blake Wood gave up three hits and two walks while retiring only two of the six batters he faced. … Jake Jewell, a fifth-round pick in 2014 who has yet to pitch above double A, struck out all three Brewers he faced.
EXTRA BASES: JC Ramirez threw 25 pitches of live batting practice Saturday, reporting no problems with his stem-cell-therapy-treated elbow. He's scheduled to make his spring debut Thursday. … Garrett Richards will make his first start of the spring Sunday against San Diego in Tempe. … Newly elected Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero threw out the ceremonial first pitch on an afternoon when the game-time temperature was only 57.
UP NEXT: Angels vs. the San Diego Padres at noon PST Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.