Angels and Kole Calhoun agree on three-year contract extension

The Angels and right fielder Kole Calhoun have agreed on a three-year, $26-million contract extension.

The deal includes a club option for the 2020 season, which would have been his first year of free agency. Calhoun, 29, can make an additional $14 million if the option is exercised.

The sides last week agreed to a $6.35 million salary for the 2017 season, but this contract overwrites that; Calhoun will make $6 million in 2017.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” he said Wednesday during a conference call. “It’s the only organization I came up in, was raised in and the only organization I know.”

Said Angels General Manager Billy Eppler: “Getting some salary certainty was important for us because it helps from a planning perspective. In the arbitration arena, there’s certain risks players take on.”

In parts of five seasons with the Angels, Calhoun has hit .266 with a .328 on-base percentage and .436 slugging mark. Because of his steadiness on offense and above-average defense — he won a Gold Glove in 2015 — he has become a prized player, sought after by other teams in trade discussions.

According to fangraphs.com’s Wins Above Replacement (WAR) statistical comparison, Calhoun was worth more than 11 wins to the team between 2014 and 2016. Only 39 major league position players were superior.

Calhoun started last season even better but faded some in the second half. He later revealed that he had suffered a sports hernia in the winter and played through it when it flared up in May. He underwent surgery to repair it the week after the regular season ended. He is not quite 100%, but nearly so, and expects no complications come spring training.

“It’s supposed to be an easy rehab,” Calhoun said. “I thought I was walking into something a lot easier than it was.”

The Angels, who won 74 games in 2016, have secured three position players under 30 years old to contracts through 2020: Calhoun, shortstop Andrelton Simmons and star center fielder Mike Trout. Those three are scheduled to be paid a combined $73 million that season, with an additional $29 million to Albert Pujols, who will be 40.

Calhoun said the Angels have established a solid foundation on which to build.

“I’m a firm believer in this franchise, and what we’ve done in this off-season,” Calhoun said. “Looking toward the future, it’s extremely bright. …To be next to Trout for four more years, I couldn’t think of a better guy to do that with.”

