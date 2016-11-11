Angels sign Jesse Chavez, hope to use him in starting rotation

The Angels on Friday agreed to sign swingman right-hander Jesse Chavez to a one-year contract worth $5.75 million with additional available incentives for starting games, according to a source who requested anonymity because the deal is not yet official.

The 33-year-old San Gabriel native will enter spring training as a starting pitcher. He worked exclusively as a reliever in 2016 for Toronto and the Dodgers, but started for most of the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

For his nine-year career, Chavez has logged a 4.54 earned-run average in 604 2/3 innings. More recently, he has found greater success. He had a 3.45 ERA two years ago.

The Dodgers traded Mike Bolsinger to the Blue Jays for Chavez at the Aug. 1 nonwaiver trade deadline. He had mediocre results over the final two months and did not make the Dodgers’ playoff roster for either round.

Chavez figures to lead the competition to become the club’s fifth starter. The Angels had been assembling a collection of younger pitchers to contend for that spot, but they’ll probably need even more depth to get through the 2017 season. Three of their first four starters — Garrett Richards, Matt Shoemaker and Tyler Skaggs — had shortened 2016 seasons. Only Ricky Nolasco pitched a full season.

The Angels will be Chavez’s seventh team.

In a corresponding move, the club designated outfielder Rafael Ortega for assignment. Signed to a major league deal in December, the 25-year-old Ortega had a .575 OPS in 201 plate appearances for the Angels.

