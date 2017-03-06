Spring training: Chicago Cubs 13, Angels 10

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Angels, 13-10, Monday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels (7-3) have lost three games in a row.

AT THE PLATE: Facing Jake Arrieta, Yunel Escobar led off the the bottom of the first inning with a single but was thrown out trying to steal third. … Jefry Marte hit his second home run in as many days, in the second inning. … The Angels rallied for five runs in the eighth and ninth innings and finished with 15 hits. Marte and Shane Robinson each had three hits.

ON THE MOUND: The Angels hoped to have right-handers Jesse Chavez and Alex Meyer throw three innings each. They threw three innings total. Chavez recorded seven outs and gave up seven hits. Meyer got two outs, issued four walks and gave up two extra-base hits. Chavez served up a hanging curveball that Jason Heyward hit for a massive home run. … Right-hander Andrew Bailey could not finish his planned inning of relief. He walked three Cubs and gave up a single. Left-hander Greg Mahle tried to snuff the rally but gave up consecutive doubles that scored five runs.

EXTRA BASES: Outfielder Eric Young Jr. took an Arrieta fastball off his right shoulder. … Kole Calhoun lost a run-scoring single on a diving catch by Heyward. … Cliff Pennington, the shortstop in Andrelton Simmons’ absence, flubbed a third-inning ground ball for an error.

UP NEXT: Cincinnati Reds at noon Wednesday at Goodyear Ballpark. On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura