Garrett Richards throws three scoreless innings in Angels' spring training loss to Cubs

The Angels lost to the Chicago Cubs, 6-4, on Friday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels are 4-4 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Jefry Marte drove in the Angels' first two runs with a single and a sacrifice fly. Kole Calhoun had two more hits and is four for four this spring. Carlos Perez and Kyle Survance had one RBI apiece. Having played parts of only two games, the hitless Angels include Mike Trout, Ian Kinsler and Andrelton Simmons.
ON THE MOUND: John Lamb followed starter Garrett Richards' three scoreless innings with two scoreless innings of his own. Lamb hasn't allowed a run yet this spring. Reliever Jim Johnson threw two wild pitches and gave up a run in one inning. Johnson, 34, a former All-Star, is one of the candidates to pitch in the late innings this season. Blake Wood gave up two runs and four hits in one inning and has a 13.50 ERA for the spring.
EXTRA BASES: Left fielder Justin Upton made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Javier Baez in the second inning. … Catcher Martin Maldonado threw out Kyle Schwarber trying to steal second. … Converting from shortstop, third baseman Zack Cozart started and successfully handled his only defensive chance, a ground ball. … Manager Mike Scioscia started his regulars for only the second time and again had Kinsler hitting leadoff followed by Trout, Upton and Albert Pujols.
UP NEXT: Angels vs. Seattle at 5:40 p.m. Saturday at Peoria Sports Complex. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.