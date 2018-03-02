Garrett Richards throws three scoreless innings in Angels' spring training loss to Cubs

ON THE MOUND: John Lamb followed starter Garrett Richards' three scoreless innings with two scoreless innings of his own. Lamb hasn't allowed a run yet this spring. Reliever Jim Johnson threw two wild pitches and gave up a run in one inning. Johnson, 34, a former All-Star, is one of the candidates to pitch in the late innings this season. Blake Wood gave up two runs and four hits in one inning and has a 13.50 ERA for the spring.