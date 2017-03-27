Angels pitcher Jesse Chavez shines as Angels top Diamondbacks

The Angels defeated Arizona, 4-2, on Monday at Salt River Fields. They’re 17-13 in the Cactus League with two games to play.

AT THE PLATE: The Angels scored a run on three singles in the second inning against Arizona right-hander Shelby Miller. … After back-to-back walks of Kole Calhoun and Mike Trout in the fifth inning, Albert Pujols banged a two-run double.

ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Jesse Chavez threw just 73 pitches over six shutout innings. He struck out three, walked none, and allowed three hits. The PITCHf/x system installed at the stadium logged one of Chavez’s second-inning fastballs at 95.7 mph. He said he’d been paying attention to his velocity in his recent minor league starts and was pleased to see an uptick Monday. He expects to next start Saturday at Dodger Stadium, in the final exhibition game of the year. … In relief, right-handers Cam Bedrosian and Andrew Bailey threw scoreless innings, while right-hander Kirby Yates yielded two runs to scrap the shutout.

EXTRA BASES: Running from first base, Pujols successfully took third on a second-inning single. But, running from second base on a fifth-inning single, he experienced significant trouble slowing his lumbering body around third. Third-base coach Ron Roenicke had a stop sign up early, but Pujols appeared intent on running through it. He then tried to suddenly stop and nearly fell over. He managed to get back to third base safely and later scored on a groundout. … Trout, C.J. Cron, and Danny Espinosa each stole a base.

UP NEXT: Angels vs. Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FSW; Radio: 830.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura