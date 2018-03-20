Angels rally in ninth inning, beat Diamondbacks 6-5

AT THE PLATE: Zack Cozart hit his second home run of the spring, a solo drive off reliever Yoshihisa Hirano in the fifth inning. Kole Calhoun, who had a double and a sacrifice fly, probably wishes the season already had started. He's hitting .421 and easily has been the most consistent hitter among the Angels' regulars. Ian Kinsler was credited with an RBI when he drew a bases-loaded walk. The Angels won with three runs in the bottom of the ninth, two coming on a David Fletcher triple and the final one an Alberto Triunfel single.
ON THE MOUND: Making his case for a spot in the rotation, Parker Bridwell held Arizona scoreless through five innings. In the sixth, however, he allowed homers to A.J. Pollack and Steven Souza Jr. as the Diamondbacks evened the score 3-3. Bridwell, who was lifted after 5 2/3 innings, struck out five and walked two. Luke Bard retired all four batters he faced. A Rule 5 pick from the Minnesota Twins, Bard is battling for a final bullpen spot. Keynan Middleton worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning. After giving up one run in his first seven appearances, Jose Alvarez surrendered two Tuesday.
EXTRA BASES: Pitching in a minor league game, Matt Shoemaker gave up one earned run and four hits in six innings. He threw 74 pitches. … In the same game, Albert Pujols had two sacrifice flies and a strikeout in four plate appearances.
UP NEXT: The Angels are off.