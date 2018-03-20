Angels rally in ninth inning, beat Diamondbacks 6-5

AT THE PLATE: Zack Cozart hit his second home run of the spring, a solo drive off reliever Yoshihisa Hirano in the fifth inning. Kole Calhoun, who had a double and a sacrifice fly, probably wishes the season already had started. He's hitting .421 and easily has been the most consistent hitter among the Angels' regulars. Ian Kinsler was credited with an RBI when he drew a bases-loaded walk. The Angels won with three runs in the bottom of the ninth, two coming on a David Fletcher triple and the final one an Alberto Triunfel single.