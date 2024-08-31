Mickey Moniak hits two homers, including a walk-off blast, to rally Angels past Mariners

Mickey Moniak, bottom right, celebrates with his Angels teammates after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning of a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium on Saturday night.

Mickey Moniak hit two home runs over the final three innings, including a game-ending solo shot in the ninth, to rally the Angels past the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Saturday night.

Joe Adell also homered twice for the Angels, who won for just the second time in 10 games. Ben Joyce (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning to earn the win.

With two outs in the ninth, Moniak fouled off a pair of 1-and-2 pitches from All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz (2-6) before driving a slider over the right-field wall.

Moniak has four home runs over his last four games, and now his first walk-off shot and first multihomer game.

it's like the bottom of the ninth, and we ARE gonna win 😤#RepTheHalo pic.twitter.com/4f9HpCsMuP — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 1, 2024

Taylor Ward extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games for the Angels.

Justin Turner hit two home runs for the Mariners, who fell five games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West and 4½ games out of a wild-card spot.

Turner, acquired at the July 30 trade deadline from Toronto, has three homers in 24 games with the Mariners. It was his 17th career multihomer game and first for Seattle.

Turner’s first homer came in the second inning on a 90 mph fastball from Tyler Anderson to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

Adell’s first of the night off right-hander Bryan Woo evened the score in the third.

The Mariners grabbed a 4-1 lead in the fourth on another solo home run from Turner, this one on a 79-mph changeup from Anderson, and a two-run single from Julio Rodríguez.

Adell hit his second of the game and 20th of the season in the sixth. The Angels tied it 4-4 in the seventh when Moniak hit a two-run homer to right.