Angels rout Giants

ON THE MOUND: Nick Tropeano threw 25 pitches in his two innings and 20 of them were strikes. "That's as well as Nick has thrown the ball all spring," manager Mike Scioscia. "He looked great." Relievers Keynan Middleton and Jose Alvarez both pitched scoreless innings. Ian Krol, another potential option as a left-hander out of the bullpen, surrendered the Giants' first two runs, in the eighth.