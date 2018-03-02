Angels rout Giants

The Angels beat San Francisco 11-4 on Thursday at Scottsdale Stadium. The Angels are 4-3 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Matt Thaiss had a two-run homer to highlight a five-run seventh inning. Colin Walsh hit his second homer of the spring. David Fletcher stole home for the Angels' first run. He advanced on a double steal that included Kaleb Cowart swiping second. Later in the game, Fletcher added a steal of second. He eventually scored on a sharp single by Rymer Liriano. Jose Fernandez had two RBI doubles and Michael Hermosillo had one.
ON THE MOUND: Nick Tropeano threw 25 pitches in his two innings and 20 of them were strikes. "That's as well as Nick has thrown the ball all spring," manager Mike Scioscia. "He looked great." Relievers Keynan Middleton and Jose Alvarez both pitched scoreless innings. Ian Krol, another potential option as a left-hander out of the bullpen, surrendered the Giants' first two runs, in the eighth.
EXTRA BASES: Expect the Angels regulars to be back in the lineup Friday. … Scioscia said he hoped to get his regulars 45-65 at-bats this spring, which includes possible minor league games. … Unlike the Angels, the Giants started a more representative lineup, including Joe Panik, Brandon Belt, Andrew McCutchen and Evan Longoria, among others.
UP NEXT: Angels vs. the Chicago Cubs at noon Friday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.