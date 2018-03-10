Mike Trout hits first home run of spring training, Angels lose twice to Giants

Giants 9, Angels 8 in Tempe, Ariz.
Giants 11, Angels 7 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
AT THE PLATE: In Tempe, Mike Trout had three hits, including his first home run, a mammoth clout that cleared the batter's eye in center field. He said he never had hit one there at Tempe Diablo Stadium in a game, only during batting practice. "I hit it good," he confirmed. Kole Calhoun had two hits and two RBIs, and Albert Pujols drove in two runs. In Scottsdale, Luis Valbuena had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Chris Carter and Jabari Blash also homered, No. 2 of the spring for each.
ON THE MOUND: In Tempe, starter Andrew Heaney gave up one earned run and struck out six batters in 3 1/3 innings. After five straight scoreless appearances, reliever Felix Pena gave up two runs. In Scottsdale, starter Parker Bridwell gave up two homers and four runs in three innings. He struck out five and had no walks. Veteran reliever Jim Johnson surrendered a run, pushing his ERA to 3.60. Rule 5 pick Luke Bard pitched two scoreless innings as he continued his bid to get a spot in a somewhat crowded bullpen.
EXTRA BASES: Eight consecutive Angels singled in a six-run third inning in Tempe. … Tyler Skaggs and Nick Tropeano will pitch in minor league settings Tuesday when the Angels have a scheduled day off.
UP NEXT: Texas at 1 p.m. Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.