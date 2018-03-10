Mike Trout hits first home run of spring training, Angels lose twice to Giants

AT THE PLATE: In Tempe, Mike Trout had three hits, including his first home run, a mammoth clout that cleared the batter's eye in center field. He said he never had hit one there at Tempe Diablo Stadium in a game, only during batting practice. "I hit it good," he confirmed. Kole Calhoun had two hits and two RBIs, and Albert Pujols drove in two runs. In Scottsdale, Luis Valbuena had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Chris Carter and Jabari Blash also homered, No. 2 of the spring for each.