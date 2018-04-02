Angels' Shohei Ohtani has his flaws, but he also has the look of a future superstar

Watch how easily Shohei Ohtani touched 99 mph with his fastball Sunday and you will understand why he's always smiling. See how Ohtani responded to giving up a three-run home run and you will comprehend why he looked as if he never questioned whether he could recover from a statisically awful exhibition season. Look at how much he transformed in his first major-league start and you will think he could one day realize his ambition of becoming the No. 1 player on the planet.