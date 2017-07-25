Edwin Encarnacion's walk-off grand slam spoils Angels' comeback

That the Angels made it a game was a feat, considering they trailed by seven runs with seven innings to play Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians.

But that won't count. What will is their 11-7 loss in 11 innings at Progressive Field, their remarkable comeback negated by Edwin Encarnacion’s walk-off grand slam off Bud Norris.

With the Angels (49-52) surprisingly still within wild-card contention and only six days remaining until the trade deadline, this road trip to Cleveland and Toronto is the most important week of games the team has played in 22 months.

Game 1 of 6 was tough to swallow.

The Angels faced the Indians’ upstart right-hander, Mike Clevinger. Three years ago, former Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto dealt Clevinger to Cleveland in an ill-advised trade for reliever Vinnie Pestano, who hardly pitched for the team and now pitches for the independent-league Bridgeport Bluefish.

Of late, Clevinger has dominated, and it looked like that would continue Tuesday. To begin, he struck out Yunel Escobar on three pitches, all at the bottom edge of the strike zone. He then started Mike Trout with two outside-edge strikes, then induced a missed swing on a slider in the dirt.

But in the second, the Angels started to drive the ball, launching two flyouts near the warning track. After Andrelton Simmons singled, Ben Revere whacked a double down the right-field line.

Simmons rounded third and flirted with going home, standing still for a few seconds in between the bases while Cleveland cut-off man Jose Ramirez held the ball. Eventually, Simmons retreated to third and banged his helmet on the base in frustration. Martin Maldonado soon struck out swinging, and Simmons did not score.

And then the onslaught began. Edwin Encarnacion bashed Jesse Chavez’s second pitch of the second inning off of the left-field wall for a double. Jose Ramirez stroked his fifth to center for a run-scoring double. After Chavez struck out Carlos Santana, he issued walks to Austin Jackson and Yan Gomes.

After he started Giovanny Urshela with two more balls, pitching coach Charles Nagy visited the mound. Two more balls followed, way off the plate. The Indians had another run. More balls followed, mixed in with home runs by Bradley Zimmer and Michael Brantley, and the Angels trailed, 7-0.

The Angels struck back for four runs in the third. Kaleb Cowart crushed a double to straightaway center, Trout walked, and Calhoun hit one a little farther than his first at-bat — 423 feet for a three-run home run. Simmons soon notched an infield single and scampered to second on an errant throw. He scored when Luis Valbuena snuck a single into center.

The score remained 7-4 until the fifth inning, though the Angels came close to scoring in the fourth. With two outs and two men in scoring position, Albert Pujols drove a ball that left fielder Michael Brantley hopped to reach while backtracking.

Come the fifth, the Angels amassed two more runs. Simmons walked and Valbuena followed with a strike to center. He pumped his fist as he rounded first base.

And in the sixth, they tied it. Cowart singled and Escobar doubled him in, only to try to reach third base and be thrown out easily.

Both teams’ defense ticked up from there. Simmons made two smooth plays, the Indians turned a sharp double play, and Brantley slid to prevent Ben Revere from singling. Behind the plate, Maldonado logged his third out of the night with his arm, throwing out Lindor trying for second.

When Maldonado led off the 11th with a single, Scioscia played for a run. He pinch-ran with Shane Robinson, had Cowart lay down a sacrifice bunt. Soon, Robinson stood at third with two outs, and the Indians intentionally walked Trout. Pujols tapped back to the pitcher, and onto the bottom of the 11th it went.

Facing Bud Norris, Zimmer walked to begin it, stole second, and took third when Norris’ 3-and-2 pitch to Lindor escaped backup catcher Juan Graterol. After an intentional walk, Encarnacion clubbed the first pitch into the left-field bleachers for a walk-off grand slam.

