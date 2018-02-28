Indians rout Angels, 15-3, in Cactus League play

The Angels lost to Cleveland, 15-3, on Wednesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels are 3-3 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Kole Calhoun had two singles and an RBI, driving in Ian Kinsler in the third. Justin Upton had a sacrifice fly in his first at-bat of the spring. Chris Carter homered. Beyond that, the Angels did little, finishing with seven hits compared to the Indians' 23.
ON THE MOUND: Starter Andrew Heaney gave up two hits and struck out one in two innings. After his first appearance — two scoreless innings — went well, Parker Bridwell struggled, giving up five runs and seven hits in one inning. Manager Mike Scioscia said Bridwell's pitches found too much of the plate. Reliever Blake Parker had an odd and spectacular spring training streak snapped. Going back to last year, the right-hander had struck out 17 consecutive batters who didn't count. That ended when he permitted three runs and four hits in one inning. Rule 5 pick Luke Bard gave up a grand slam.
EXTRA BASES: JC Ramirez is scheduled to make his first start of the spring Thursday against San Francisco. … Chris Young, expected to be the Angels' fourth outfielder, continues to make his way back from a strained calf. … Shohei Ohtani threw a bullpen session and did some light hitting drills.
UP NEXT: Angels vs. the San Francisco Giants at noon Thursday at Scottsdale Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.