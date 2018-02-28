Indians rout Angels, 15-3, in Cactus League play

ON THE MOUND: Starter Andrew Heaney gave up two hits and struck out one in two innings. After his first appearance — two scoreless innings — went well, Parker Bridwell struggled, giving up five runs and seven hits in one inning. Manager Mike Scioscia said Bridwell's pitches found too much of the plate. Reliever Blake Parker had an odd and spectacular spring training streak snapped. Going back to last year, the right-hander had struck out 17 consecutive batters who didn't count. That ended when he permitted three runs and four hits in one inning. Rule 5 pick Luke Bard gave up a grand slam.