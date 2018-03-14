Spring training: Cleveland 7, Angels 0

ON THE MOUND: Matt Shoemaker, who had a 10.80 ERA in his first three starts, looked dominant while allowing one run and two hits, striking out seven and walking one in five innings. The right-hander's only blemish was Tyler Naquin's home run in the third inning. "Everything was working," Shoemaker said. "I was using the slider, split, curveball, knuckleball." Shoemaker was just kidding about the knuckleball, but all of the pitches he did throw were extremely sharp. Blake Parker couldn't say the same. The reliever was hammered for five runs and five hits, including Brandon Barnes' three-run homer, in two-thirds of an inning and has a Civil War-era 18.69 ERA in 4 1/3 innings of five games.