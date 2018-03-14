Spring training: Cleveland 7, Angels 0

AT THE PLATE: The Angels managed only one hit in five innings against Corey Kluber, the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner who struck out four batters, including Albert Pujols twice, and walked one at Goodyear, Ariz. Eric Young Jr., battling for a reserve outfield spot, entered in the sixth inning and had two of the Angels' five hits, a double and a single. Kole Calhoun singled once in two at-bats and is hitting .500 (11 for 22) with five RBIs.
ON THE MOUND: Matt Shoemaker, who had a 10.80 ERA in his first three starts, looked dominant while allowing one run and two hits, striking out seven and walking one in five innings. The right-hander's only blemish was Tyler Naquin's home run in the third inning. "Everything was working," Shoemaker said. "I was using the slider, split, curveball, knuckleball." Shoemaker was just kidding about the knuckleball, but all of the pitches he did throw were extremely sharp. Blake Parker couldn't say the same. The reliever was hammered for five runs and five hits, including Brandon Barnes' three-run homer, in two-thirds of an inning and has a Civil War-era 18.69 ERA in 4 1/3 innings of five games.
EXTRA BASES: Pujols made a nice play in the second inning, lunging toward the first base line to stop Bradley Zimmer's hard grounder and flipping to Shoemaker for the out. … Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, out for six days because of a left-shoulder strain, and outfielder Chris Young, out since Feb. 20 because of a calf injury, are expected to play Thursday. Corner infielder Jefry Marte, out for 11 days because of a groin injury, entered Wednesday's game in the seventh inning. … Corner infielder Luis Valbuena left camp to take a U.S. citizenship test in Florida.
UP NEXT: Colorado at 1 p.m. Thursday at Salt River Fields; Chicago White Sox at 6 p.m. at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West (day game); Radio: 830.
