Angels' Shohei Ohtani rocks Cleveland with two homers in 7-4 win

Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs and sparked a tie-breaking eighth-inning rally with a single Friday night, part of a career-high four-hit game in a 7-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians that gave the Angels their first win in Progressive Field in almost four years.
The Angels had lost 10 straight games here, their last road win against the Indians coming on Sept. 8, 2014, but they ended the streak with a four-run rally that snapped a 3-3 tie.
Justin Upton opened the eighth with his fourth strikeout of the game. Cleveland manager Terry Francona summoned left-hander Oliver Perez to face Ohtani, who entered with a .170 average (nine for 53) and 22 strikeouts against left-handers.
Ohtani fought off a 90-mph inside fastball for a single to left. Submarine-throwing right-hander Adam Cimber replaced Perez. Ohtani stole second. Pujols was intentionally walked. Andrelton Simmons grounded into a fielder’s choice.
David Fletcher fell behind in the count but was able to slice a 1-and-2 slider down the right-field line for an RBI ground-rule double and a 4-3 lead. Pinch-hitter Luis Valbuena was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Jose Briceno beat out a slow roller to third for an RBI infield single and a 5-3 lead, and Eric Young Jr. banged a two-run double off the right-center field wall to make it 7-3.
Cam Bedrosian retired the side in order in the eighth. Blake Parker gave up a two-out solo homer to Leonys Martin before closing out the ninth to help the Angels snap a four-game losing streak. Ohtani added his fourth hit, a single, in the ninth inning.
The opposing starting pitcher Friday night was the gift that keeps on taking, Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger, the former Angels prospect who was at the Class-A level when then-general manager Jerry Dipoto traded him to the Indians for veteran reliever Vinnie Pestano on Aug. 7, 2014.
It was not one of Dipoto’s finest deals.
Pestano, pitching mostly in low-leverage situations, had a 3.38 ERA in 31 games for the Angels in 2014 and 2015. The long-haired Clevinger rose quickly through Cleveland’s system, reached the big leagues in 2016 and established himself as a rotation mainstay in 2017.
Adding sting to the lopsided trade: Clevinger entered Friday’s game with a 3-0 record and 2.95 ERA in four career starts against the Angels, including the 5 1/3 shutout innings he threw in a 6-0 win in Anaheim on April 2.
The Angels stressed Clevinger early Friday night. Kole Calhoun opened the game with a walk, and Ohtani lofted a low-and-inside 96-mph fastball over the high left-field wall, a 374-foot poke that was Ohtani’s his first road homer and first opposite-field shot of the season.
Pujols struck out and Simmons singled to center. Fletcher flied to right to end the inning, but his nine-pitch at-bat pushed Clevinger’s pitch count to 33.
Three batters into the bottom of the first, the 2-0 lead was gone. Angels starter Jaime Barria walked Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley drove an RBI double over the head of Young in center field, and Jose Ramirez rolled an RBI single to right.
Cleveland took a 3-2 lead in the second when Yan Gomes doubled over the head of Upton in left and scored on Martin’s single to right.
The Angels pulled even 3-3 in the third when Ohtani blasted his second homer, a 443-foot shot with an exit velocity of 111 mph, to deep right-center field on a 94-mph full-count fastball.
Clevinger did not feed Ohtani one fastball in his next at-bat, throwing a curve outside, a changeup that Ohtani fouled off, a 76-mph curve that was called for a strike and an ankle-high 88-mph changeup that Ohtani beat into the ground to second base to end the fifth inning.
Barria blanked the Indians on two hits in the third, fourth and fifth innings with the help of Pujols, the first baseman who, with two on, made a diving stop of Brantley’s shot to the hole and, from his knees, flipped to Barria covering first to end the inning.
Angels relievers Jose Alvarez (sixth) and Justin Anderson (seventh) kept the score tied with clean innings.