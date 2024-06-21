Shohei Ohtani’s 455-foot home run can’t save Dodgers in 10-inning loss to Angels

For the 11th consecutive time, Shohei Ohtani was on the losing end of a Freeway Series game.
Friday just happened to be his first defeat in the rivalry wearing Dodger blue.
Despite a mammoth two-run home run from Ohtani that opened the scoring in the fifth inning, the Dodgers couldn’t muster anything else offensively, falling to the Angels in an 3-2 extra innings defeat — one that felt eerily similar to losses Ohtani experienced during his six years in Anaheim.
Playing without Mookie Betts (hand fracture) and Will Smith (planned day off) Friday night, the Dodgers’ lineup was entirely Ohtani-reliant. While he had two hits, the rest of the lineup only managed three (including none from Freddie Freeman or Teoscar Hernández).
Even after a third-inning forearm injury to Patrick Sandoval forced the Angels to dip into their bullpen early, the Dodgers barely threatened in the latter half of the game, failing to even put a runner in scoring position until an automatic runner took second in the 10th.
By then, the Angels had erased the two-run deficit, scoring twice off reliever Ryan Yarbrough in the sixth — Yarbrough hit three batters in the inning, including one with the bases loaded — after being shut out by Landon Knack for the first five innings.
In the top of the 10th, they finally took the lead on an RBI single from Taylor Ward, who lined a two-out, two-strike slider from Evan Phillips through the left side of the infield.
The Dodgers (47-31) had been on a 10-game winning streak against the Angels, a Freeway Series record that dated back to 2021.
In each of those contests, Ohtani was on the losing side, providing one of the lone bright spots for an Angels club that never made the postseason during his six seasons in Anaheim.
This year, in the first of the 10-year, $700 million contract he signed with the Dodgers last December, Ohtani has been the best player on a Dodgers team not only cruising toward October, but currently holding the best betting odds in all of MLB to win the World Series.
His 455-foot blast on Friday was his National League-leading 22nd of the season, and seventh in his last 11 games (three of those have been 450 feet or more). In addition to his two walks and eighth-inning single, it also helped raise his OPS to 1.026, trailing only Aaron Judge for the major league lead.
The Dodgers might already have a Yoshinobu Yamamoto-caliber frontline starter in Gavin Stone, who was solid in a 5-3 series-clinching win over the Rockies.
June 20, 2024
Yet, Friday was a reminder that the Dodgers — just like the Angels for the last half-dozen years — still need more than just Ohtani on any given night.
Whatever personal revenge he exacted in his first meeting with his former team didn’t matter.
In yet another Freeway Series game, Ohtani was on the losing end again.
Walker Buehler plan TBD
Two days after the Dodgers placed pitcher Walker Buehler on the injured list with hip inflammation, Roberts said the team was still deciding how it would handle Buehler’s rehab process — one that will double as a midseason “reset” for the struggling pitcher.
Returning from a second career Tommy John surgery this year, Buehler was 1-4 with a 5.84 ERA in eight starts before going on the IL last week. He was at Dodger Stadium on Friday, though Roberts said it’s possible he could go “off-site” as he tries to find some consistency with his delivery.
“We haven’t figured that one out completely,” Roberts said. “I think with Walker, it’s sort of trying to figure out who he is as a pitcher right now, where his body is at. He’s a lot heavier and stronger than he was before the surgery. So to kind of figure out how his body is moving, related to the pitch mechanics and delivery. It’s going to be a process.”
Clayton Kershaw’s next rehab outing
After pitching three innings last Wednesday with single-A Rancho Cucamonga, Clayton Kershaw will make the second start of his minor-league rehab assignment with triple-A Oklahoma City next Tuesday, Roberts said.
The Dodgers are targeting four innings from Kershaw in that game, which will be on the road against the Reno Aces. After that, Kershaw will make at least one more rehab outing before the club will evaluate whether he is ready to return from his offseason shoulder surgery, according to Roberts.
