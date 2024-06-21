Shohei Ohtani’s 455-foot home run can’t save Dodgers in 10-inning loss to Angels

For the 11th consecutive time, Shohei Ohtani was on the losing end of a Freeway Series game.

Friday just happened to be his first defeat in the rivalry wearing Dodger blue.

Despite a mammoth two-run home run from Ohtani that opened the scoring in the fifth inning, the Dodgers couldn’t muster anything else offensively, falling to the Angels in an 3-2 extra innings defeat — one that felt eerily similar to losses Ohtani experienced during his six years in Anaheim.

Playing without Mookie Betts (hand fracture) and Will Smith (planned day off) Friday night, the Dodgers’ lineup was entirely Ohtani-reliant. While he had two hits, the rest of the lineup only managed three (including none from Freddie Freeman or Teoscar Hernández).

Even after a third-inning forearm injury to Patrick Sandoval forced the Angels to dip into their bullpen early, the Dodgers barely threatened in the latter half of the game, failing to even put a runner in scoring position until an automatic runner took second in the 10th.

By then, the Angels had erased the two-run deficit, scoring twice off reliever Ryan Yarbrough in the sixth — Yarbrough hit three batters in the inning, including one with the bases loaded — after being shut out by Landon Knack for the first five innings.

In the top of the 10th, they finally took the lead on an RBI single from Taylor Ward, who lined a two-out, two-strike slider from Evan Phillips through the left side of the infield.

Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack delivers in the first inning against the Angels on Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers (47-31) had been on a 10-game winning streak against the Angels, a Freeway Series record that dated back to 2021.

In each of those contests, Ohtani was on the losing side, providing one of the lone bright spots for an Angels club that never made the postseason during his six seasons in Anaheim.

This year, in the first of the 10-year, $700 million contract he signed with the Dodgers last December, Ohtani has been the best player on a Dodgers team not only cruising toward October, but currently holding the best betting odds in all of MLB to win the World Series.

His 455-foot blast on Friday was his National League-leading 22nd of the season, and seventh in his last 11 games (three of those have been 450 feet or more). In addition to his two walks and eighth-inning single, it also helped raise his OPS to 1.026, trailing only Aaron Judge for the major league lead.

Yet, Friday was a reminder that the Dodgers — just like the Angels for the last half-dozen years — still need more than just Ohtani on any given night.

Whatever personal revenge he exacted in his first meeting with his former team didn’t matter.

In yet another Freeway Series game, Ohtani was on the losing end again.