Angels close in on acquiring slugger Justin Upton from Tigers; Maybin moved to Astros

The Angels are close to swinging a surprise trade for slugging Detroit outfielder Justin Upton, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because the deal has not yet been finalized.

The tentative agreement comes hours ahead of Thursday’s 8:59 p.m. deadline to add players into the organization who can be eligible for the postseason.

Upton, who turned 30 last week, is having by some measures a career-best season. He is hitting .279 with a .904 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 28 home runs, and 94 runs batted in. His next home run would be the 250th of his career.

He will replace Cameron Maybin in left field. The Houston Astros acquired Maybin from the Angels, though details about that transaction were not immediately known.

Upton is under contract through 2021 and is due $22.125 million in each of the next four seasons, plus roughly $3.5 million for the rest of this season. But his deal contains an opt-out clause he can exercise at this season’s end.

In exchange for Upton, the Angels would part with minor league right-hander Grayson Long, according to the person with knowledge of the situation. Long, a 2015 third-round pick, owns a 2.52 ERA in 23 double-A starts this season. Another player or cash may also be included.

The Angels have had trouble filling left field for the last half-decade. Josh Hamilton, who signed an exorbitant free-agent contract, was a bust. And short-term fixes in 2015 and 2016 didn’t help. Hamilton's five-year, $125-million deal expires at year's end, which would enable the Angels to absorb Upton's salary if he does not opt out.

Before this season, the Angels acquired Cameron Maybin from Detroit. Mostly hitting leadoff, he has a .685 OPS this season.

