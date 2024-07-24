Mike Trout returns home for evaluation; Angels sweep Mariners

Angels center fielder Mike Trout stands in the dugout before a game against the Phillies on April 30 in Anaheim.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout will not play Wednesday night for Triple-A Salt Lake and is leaving his minor league rehab assignment after one game to be re-evaluated in Southern California.

Trout began a rehab stint Tuesday with Salt Lake but exited after just two innings because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Before the Angels’ game Wednesday in Seattle, manager Ron Washington said Trout reported he was feeling better, and Washington hoped the three-time MVP would be able to serve as the designated hitter for Salt Lake that night.

But later on Wednesday, the Angels announced that Trout would not be in the lineup and was returning to Southern California.

Trout went on the injured list April 30 with a torn meniscus after hitting .220 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 29 games. It’s the latest in a long line of injuries for the Angels superstar over the past several seasons.

Last season, Trout played in just 82 games because of a broken hamate bone. He spent five weeks on the IL in 2022 with a back injury and missed most of the 2021 season with a strained calf muscle.

Angels beat Mariners to complete sweep

Brandon Drury drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the eighth inning as the Angels completed a three-game sweep of the struggling Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Wednesday.

The Mariners were booed by fans after losing for the eighth time in nine game and for the 20th time in 29 games, slipping to 53-51 overall. Despite its extended troubles, Seattle is a game behind first-place Houston (53-49) in the AL West.

Angels pitching held the Mariners to one run in all three games of the series.

Mariners starter Luis Castillo worked six shutout innings before the Angels finally scored against the Seattle bullpen. Nolan Schanuel led off the eighth with a single against reliever Gregory Santos and later scored on a two-out single by Willie Calhoun, knotting the score at 1-all.

Angels José Soriano provides solid innings as Angels take series win over Mariners José Soriano gives up one run in 7⅔ innings and Luis Rengifo delivers a two-run single as the Angels defeat Seattle for their sixth win in eight games.

Santos (0-1) then left the game with an unidentified injury, and Drury put the Angels ahead with a single to center that scored pinch-runner Kevin Pillar from second base.

Santos left after throwing 16 pitches in the eighth, giving up one run on two singles before being lifted by manager Scott Servais and trainers.

Castillo threw a gem for Seattle, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.

Griffin Canning allowed one earned run on four hits over five innings for the Angels. Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 20th save. Hans Crause (4-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Angels left-handed reliever José Quijada worked a scoreless inning of relief in his first MLB appearance since April 27, 2023, after undergoing Tommy John surgery last May.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Kenny Rosenberg (0-0, 6.30 ERA) will pitch Thursday against Oakland RHP Ross Stripling when the Angels open a four-game series against Oakland.