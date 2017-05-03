Mariners rally for four runs in eighth inning to defeat the Angels

Three hours before Wednesday night’s game at Safeco Field, Seattle shortstop Jean Segura ambled over near the Angels’ dugout to talk a little trash during his team’s pre-game drills.

The Angels first signed Segura a decade ago, but he did not come to reference until being traded away for Zack Greinke. He came to tell two of the club’s coaches that he planned to run on Angels catcher Martin Maldonado, his hard-throwing former teammate in Milwaukee.

Segura did as he said as he would in the Mariners’ 8-7 victory over the Angels. After notching what proved to be the game-winning single in his team’s four-run, eighth-inning rally, Segura scampered to second base, glared at his friend and basked in the glory of victory that had earlier seemed evasive.

Up four runs through five innings, the Mariners trailed by two until their eighth-inning comeback after the Angels rallied for six in the sixth. That rally began, as so many big innings do, with a tiring starting pitcher.

Seattle’s splitter-wielding Hisashi Iwakuma had limited them to three singles and a walk through five innings. But he had been drilled in the knee by a liner in the fifth, and he is subject to the same disadvantages as the rest of baseball when traversing the third time through a lineup.

Kole Calhoun’s leadoff double initiated the Angels’ rally. Mike Trout’s smash to center field for a two-run home run set it into motion and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games. Albert Pujols’s single forced Iwakuma’s exit, and then the Angels continued to shoot ball after ball into play. Andrelton Simmons made the first out of the inning, and it was bound to be a home run until Seattle’s Guillermo Heredia leapt to catch it over the left-field wall.

The Angels produced seven hits and six runs in that inning and only four hits and one run, a Kole Calhoun ninth-inning solo shot, otherwise. Earlier, Ben Revere began the third by lining a baseball hard to right field, right to the Mariners right fielder, Ben Gamel. When Revere returned to the dugout, he yelled an expletive audible across the empty stadium.

